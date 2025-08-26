Advertisement
    SeedList, New Crowdfunding Launchpad, Gains Traction on Solana: What to Know

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 26/08/2025 - 10:04
    SeedList, high-performance IDO launchpad on Solana blockchain, unlocks new opportunities for retail liquidity
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    SeedList, a novel crowdfunding platform for Solana-powered projects, switches focus from VCs to retail investors, communities and KOLs. By doing so, SeedList makes previously exclusive investing opportunities accessible to new cohorts of enthusiasts and Web3 professionals.

    SeedList launchpad opts for more inclusive, democratic and retail-focused IDO investing

    Launched in Q3, 2025, SeedList is a Solana-centric IDO launchpad for early-stage products. It allows retail investors to secure promising new coins earlier while streamlining access to funds for emerging Web3 projects.

    Article image
    Image by SeedList

    At its core, SeedList pursues a massive paradigm shift. Unlike traditional investing vehicles, it prioritizes retail investors, crypto opinion leaders and exchange-backed incubators over classic blue-chip VCs.

    Technically, SeedList is building an institutional-grade crypto crowdfunding platform, targeting non-U.S. users and clients, and it will leverage an AI-driven, merit-based allocation system similar to that of the recently launched crowdfunding platforms Kaito and Echo.

    The platform intends to prioritize strategic contributors in the crypto capital value chain, removing passive capital such as traditional VCs altogether in order to provide Seed-level allocations to retail investors.

    Whereas open token factories such as Pump.fun focus on speed and virality, SeedList states it will focus on vetted projects targeting Tier-1 CEX listings and $1B+ market-cap potential only based outside the U.S.

    SeedList bets on tiered, AI-managed dynamic allocation that lets influencers and retail investors alike join early-stage seed rounds and increase allocations based on ongoing contributions.

    Also, SeedList will be laser-focused on prevetted partner onboarding of Tier-1 CEXs, market makers, liquidity providers, crypto attorneys, developers and crypto value chains in order to fast-track launches.

    Solana’s IDO segment rocketing as crypto bull run expands

    Solana ecosystem developer and SeedList co-founder CryptoSheldon explains why Solana's dApp segment needs such a launchpad in 2025:

    Solana is perfectly suited for large-scale crowdfunding in crypto. Besides being fast and cheap, Solana is basically the Goldman Sachs of crypto. Its brand and community are aligned with success on a global level, from the U.S. to Dubai and Singapore. And its community is also cult-like and looks out for its own, something unheard of among the other tier 1 communities.  

    So decentralized fundraising is easier on Solana from the seed round all the way to trading. We think that Solana will overtake Ethereum as the network of choice when it comes to decentralized fundraising in the next 12 months and will eventually become the platform of choice for project launches

    His words are backed by solid numbers describing the progress of fundraising on Solana. Pump.fun, a flagship Solana launchpad, executed a $500 million raise in just 12 minutes. LetsBonk.fun overtook Pump.fun’s monthly revenue, pulling in $37.4M compared to Pump.fun’s $15.4M.

    As such, SeedList's approach has all chances to meet the requirements of new generations of investors with its focus on inclusivity, speed and thorough project selection.

