Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Is $88,000 Bitcoin Possible? Top Trader Reveals Grim New Price Prediction

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 15/09/2025 - 9:26
    Top trader reveals how Bitcoin will fall to $88,000, and soon enough
    Advertisement
    Is $88,000 Bitcoin Possible? Top Trader Reveals Grim New Price Prediction
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It seems like Bitcoin has been stuck at around $115,000 for eternity, but one of the most followed traders on the market says this trend is about to change big time, and the next stop could be much lower. 

    Advertisement

    Ansem just shared a chart that shows a clear path down, showing how the BTC price could drop from here straight to $88,000 before the end of the year. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/15/2025 - 06:00
    Schiff: Investors Sold Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Are Billionaires Destroying Social Media? Ethereum's Buterin Weighs In
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB): Massive Fakeout Ends $0.00002 Rally, Ethereum's (ETH) Dangerous Pattern at $4,800
    XRP Price Runs Out of Chances Against Bitcoin, Ripple Issues 5-Year Tokenization Prediction, Dogecoin Confirms Golden Cross — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Buffett Devotee Can’t Get Enough Bitcoin

    The focal point of Ansem's chart is a level just under $116,000 that he calls a "daily bearish breaker" — a zone where sellers have taken back control before — and this time appears no different. 

    Advertisement

    Instead of rising higher from here, Bitcoin has stalled, and the projection shows a slow grind down through $110,000 and then into the $100,700 area, which was a big support zone earlier in the summer. That level might give the bulls a reason to fight, but the way the map is drawn, it will not hold for long.

    What's next for Bitcoin?

    As it stands, according to Ansem, things are going to go down a bit for BTC, with a bunch of levels on the way: $96,876, $93,576 and $91,660. These are all places where the price has bounced before, but in this setup, they are more like stepping stones on the way down. 

    The real magnet in the chart is $88,765, which lines up with a quarterly open and a long patch of consolidation that traders remember from earlier this year. If Bitcoin hits that level, it will drop by about 25% from its current trading price.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 09/14/2025 - 19:02
    Buffett Devotee Can’t Get Enough Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    For a market that has been all about ETFs and big inflows, a slide that big would be a shock to a lot of people, but Ansem is right that the structure already looks bearish. If the pattern plays out, Bitcoin's next big move will not be up — it may be straight toward $88,000.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 9:18
    XRP out of Millionaire Club, Transactions Plunging to Zero
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 8:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero: Ugly Price Reversal
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 9:26
    Is $88,000 Bitcoin Possible? Top Trader Reveals Grim New Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 9:18
    XRP out of Millionaire Club, Transactions Plunging to Zero
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 8:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero: Ugly Price Reversal
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all