Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for September 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 16/09/2025 - 12:57
    Can rate of XRP stay above $3 until end of week?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for September 16
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 1.57% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $2.9767. If the daily bar closes near the resistance or above it, the rise may continue to the $3.06-$3.08 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the main levels. Buyers may start thinking about a further upward move only if they restore the price above the $3.1560 mark. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/15/2025 - 14:34
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 15
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Until that happens, consolidation in the range of $3-$3.10 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

    XRP is trading at $3.0304 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 12:53
    Ethereum to $5,500 by Mid-October: Tom Lee
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 12:48
    Litecoin Price to $130? Here Are Key Metrics to Watch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tim Draper and a host of Visionary Global Industry Leaders announced in the line up to Speak at Cardano Summit 2025
    R0AR Launches BuyBack Vault: Bringing 1R0R to R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Sep 16, 2025 - 12:57
    XRP Price Prediction for September 16
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 12:53
    Ethereum to $5,500 by Mid-October: Tom Lee
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 12:48
    Litecoin Price to $130? Here Are Key Metrics to Watch
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all