Ethereum to $5,500 by Mid-October: Tom Lee

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Fundstrat’s analytics expert Tom Lee has doubled down on his ultra-bullish Ethereum stance, sharing a more or less specific ETH price prediction for the next month.

Advertisement

However, the figure he named, $5,500, might not be the top, since he expects both Bitcoin and Ethereum to make “a monster move” over the next three months.

Ethereum to reach $5,500 by mid-October, Tom Lee says

A key reason named by Tom Lee during his recent CNBC appearance is the expected Fed Reserve monetary easing. This will ensure an inflow of liquidity to the markets, Lee said, therefore Ethereum and Bitcoin would be the primary profiteers as they could make “a monster move.” “Like, huge,” Lee specified. The Fed’s decision to low the rates by 25 basis points should be announced this week.

Advertisement

TOM LEE JUST SAID LIVE ON CNBC THAT #BITCOIN WILL MAKE A “MONSTER MOVE” IN THE NEXT 3 MONTHS 🚀



SUPPLY SHOCK INCOMING pic.twitter.com/0PYfQvX6XZ — Vivek Sen (@Vivek4real_) September 15, 2025

In a tweet published today, he gave an even more specific prediction as to the Ethereum price surge, saying that by the middle of October, he expects ETH to add roughly another $1,000 and hit $5,500 per coin.

With this prediction, he commented on an analysis published on X by the Bitmine company that has been accumulating Ethereum following Lee’s leadership as its chairman. The analysis says that Ethereum may drop to $4,418 or even $4,375 by the week’s end. The company would take advantage of the dip and buy ETH. “ETH en route to $5,500 by mid-October,” the post predicts.

At the time of this writing, Ethereum is changing hands at $4,500.