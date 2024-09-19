    Is Ether a Security? Congressman Explains Why It's Not the Case

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A pro-crypto congressman has weighed in on Ether's security status
    Thu, 19/09/2024 - 8:53
    Is Ether a Security? Congressman Explains Why It's Not the Case
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), one of the strongest pro-crypto voices within the Democratic Party, recently spoke about the legal status of Ethereum (ETH) during a congressional hearing, arguing that the second-largest cryptocurrency should not be classified as a security. 

    Advertisement

    "The textbook example of a security is a stock. If I invest in the Apple stock, it means that I am expecting a profit from the managerial efforts of Apple, the company. If I buy Ether, from whose managerial efforts am I expecting a profit," Torres asked. 

    Dan Gallager, a former commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission, stated that there was no Ethereum equivalent of Apple (the company). 

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 1,757% in Bullish Whale Activity
    Is Ether a Security? Congressman Explains Why It's Not the Case
    Dogecoin Founder Trolls Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls After Big Fed Rate Cut
    XRP on Verge of Explosion, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reach Ground Zero? Solana (SOL) Death Cross Looms

    Related
    Gensler and SEC Commissioners to Be Grilled by Congress
    Tue, 09/17/2024 - 18:38
    Gensler and SEC Commissioners to Be Grilled by Congress
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC recently conceded that Ethereum is not a security by permitting trading platform eToro to remain on the platform alongside Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. However, this was part of a private settlement with eToro, meaning that this case is not precedential. 

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler has repeatedly refrained from publicly commenting on the legal status of Ether. 

    Ignoring Robinhood 

    Gallagher, who now serves as the chief legal officer at Robinhood, claims that his company had over a dozen meetings and calls over a year and a half. However, the SEC still ended up receiving a Wells notice. 

    Related
    SEC Just “Conceded” That ETH Is Not Security, Coinbase’s Top Lawyer Says
    Fri, 09/13/2024 - 05:51
    SEC Just “Conceded” That ETH Is Not Security, Coinbase’s Top Lawyer Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    During the hearing, the former SEC commissioner claimed that the agency's staff was non-responsive to the company's repeated requests for guidance. 

    Gallagher has criticized the commission's aggressive stance while also calling for establishing a basic regulatory regime for digital assets.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 19, 2024 - 19:42
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 1,757% in Bullish Whale Activity
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Sep 19, 2024 - 8:30
    CoinEx at Token 2049: Shaping the Future of Crypto Innovation and Community Building
    Guest AuthorGuest Author
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    JGGL Takes the Global Stage at the International AI Summit, Unveiling Game-Changing Innovations in Generative AI
    VIKITA Token Listed on Poloniex, Facilitating Trading on the TRON Network
    The Sovereign Nature Initiative Releases DOTphin: Eco-Evolving Avatars On Polkadot at Token 2049 in Singapore
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 1,757% in Bullish Whale Activity
    Is Ether a Security? Congressman Explains Why It's Not the Case
    CoinEx at Token 2049: Shaping the Future of Crypto Innovation and Community Building
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD