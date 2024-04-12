Advertisement
AD

    SEC on Ropes: Ripple Top Lawyer Highlights Continuing Defeats

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's Chief Legal Officer, highlights SEC's run of defeats following recent blow
    Fri, 12/04/2024 - 11:33
    SEC on Ropes: Ripple Top Lawyer Highlights Continuing Defeats
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a significant development for Ripple and the broader cryptocurrency industry, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals has refused to reconsider its decision in the case of the SEC v. Govil, marking a continued series of losses for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    Advertisement

    Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's Chief Legal Officer, highlights the SEC's run of defeats following the recent blow.

    Alderoty underlines the significance of the most recent court ruling, which held that if a buyer suffers no financial loss, the SEC is not entitled to disgorgement from the seller. This viewpoint might be particularly relevant to Ripple's lawsuit, where the SEC has demanded a substantial sum - $2 billion in fines and penalties.

    "The SEC continues to lose. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals refused to reconsider their decision in Govil, which held that if a buyer suffers no financial loss, the SEC is not entitled to disgorgement from the seller," Alderoty wrote.

    The case of SEC v. Govil revolved around charges that Aron Govil made fraudulent securities offerings through his company, Cemtrex.

    Last November, the SEC suffered a significant setback in the lawsuit when the 2nd Circuit ruled that the SEC could not seek a crippling disgorgement amount without first proving that "investors" suffered actual financial harm. In other words, no harm, no foul.

    This development is regarded as a positive sign for Ripple's legal defense. The company could leverage the ruling to fortify its position against the SEC's demands.

    Furthermore, the refusal of the Second Circuit Court to revisit its decision in Govil could have far-reaching consequences for the SEC's case against Ripple. Ripple could use this ruling to contest the SEC's claims regarding the disgorgement that it seeks.

    Related
    Ripple vs. SEC: Top Lawyer Spotlights Judge's Critique of Agency's Direction

    Moving forward, the main dates to watch in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit are April 22, when Ripple will respond to the SEC on the $2 billion it seeks in penalties, and May 6, 2024.

    #Stuart Alderoty #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Ethereum ETF Idea Trashed by Max Keiser as SEC Keeps Silence
    2024/04/12 11:29
    Ethereum ETF Idea Trashed by Max Keiser as SEC Keeps Silence
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum Update: Here Are 3 Crucial New Features
    2024/04/12 11:29
    Ethereum Update: Here Are 3 Crucial New Features
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Solana (SOL) Outages Might Soon Be Over, Here's Reason
    2024/04/12 11:29
    Solana (SOL) Outages Might Soon Be Over, Here's Reason
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    CoinGames Builds World’s First Fully Decentralized Gambling Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC on Ropes: Ripple Top Lawyer Highlights Continuing Defeats
    Ethereum ETF Idea Trashed by Max Keiser as SEC Keeps Silence
    Ethereum Update: Here Are 3 Crucial New Features
    Show all