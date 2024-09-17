    Gensler and SEC Commissioners to Be Grilled by Congress

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Gary Gensler and SEC commissioners are on track to be grilled by Congress
    Tue, 17/09/2024 - 18:38
    Gensler and SEC Commissioners to Be Grilled by Congress
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, all of the five SEC commissioners are on track to testify before the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services next Tuesday. 

    Advertisement

    This will mark the first time that all of the commissioners will have to testify for the first time since 2019. Back then, the SEC was helmed by Jay Clayton. 

    In 2019, cryptocurrencies ended up being part of the SEC's testimony. Back then, the agency stated that digital assets and initial coin offerings (ICOs) emerged as a new area that required interdivisional focus. It stressed that it was striving to find the middle ground between fostering innovation and protecting investors. 

    HOT Stories
    Gensler and SEC Commissioners to Be Grilled by Congress
    $250 Million Bitcoin in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    First-Ever Satoshi Nakamoto Monument Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary: Details
    Michael Saylor Reacts With “Running Bitcoin” Post As BTC Approaches $60,000

    Related
    Michael Saylor Reacts With “Running Bitcoin” Post As BTC Approaches $60,000
    Tue, 09/17/2024 - 13:15
    Michael Saylor Reacts With “Running Bitcoin” Post As BTC Approaches $60,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    Gary Gensler, the current SEC boss, is on track to testify next Wednesday. 

    Genser has, of course, attracted plenty of criticism from cryptocurrency industry leaders as well as some crypto-friendly lawmakers over the SEC's aggressive "regulation by enforcement" approach. Under Gensler's watch, the SEC has been aggressively targeting some of the biggest crypto companies, including Coinbase and Binance. Various crypto executives, including Ripple CEO Garlinghouse, believe that such an approach to crypto regulation hurts innovation in the US while pushing companies to relocate to friendlier jurisdictions.   

    Related
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
    Tue, 09/17/2024 - 11:55
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Earlier this year, Gensler was grilled by the House Financial Services Committee over its refusal to provide investors with some semblance of clarity regarding the legal status of Ether. Rep. Patrick McHenry went as far as accusing Gensler of misleading Congress. 

    Republican lawmakers also recently launched an investigation into Gensler over alleged misappropriation of funds. 

    #Gary Gensler
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 17, 2024 - 15:52
    XRP Dominates Top 10 With Unmatched 7-Day Growth
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 17, 2024 - 15:24
    $250 Million Bitcoin in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sui Becomes Official Blockchain Partner for ONE Championship
    The Graph Upgrades Tooling for Solana Devs to Accelerate Dapp Deployment
    Exclusive $150K Presale: Bitlauncher Debuts Masterbots.ai, the Revolutionary AI Poised to Rival ChatGPT
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Gensler and SEC Commissioners to Be Grilled by Congress
    XRP Dominates Top 10 With Unmatched 7-Day Growth
    $250 Million Bitcoin in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD