Advertisement
AD

Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX Bitcoin Holdings Uncovered: Data

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Here's how much Bitcoin (BTC) Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX hold
Thu, 7/03/2024 - 15:45
Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX Bitcoin Holdings Uncovered: Data
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a shocking revelation for the crypto industry, data from the blockchain analysis platform Arkham revealed the magnitude of Bitcoin (BTC) owned by Elon Musk's firms Tesla and SpaceX. 

Advertisement

Tesla's and SpaceX's Bitcoin holdings

According to a recent post on X, Arkham unveiled that Tesla currently holds 11,510 BTC, valued at approximately $780 million, distributed across 68 addresses.

Related
Here's How Much Bitcoin Tesla Holds

Additionally, the data also shows that SpaceX boasts its own Bitcoin treasure chest, with holdings totaling 8,290 BTC, valued at approximately $560 million, dispersed across 28 addresses.

What makes this revelation even more surprising is that it contradicts Tesla's earlier disclosure in its Q4 report, where it claimed to possess 9,720 BTC. Arkham's findings suggest that Tesla's Bitcoin holdings have exceeded the previously reported figure, implying a potentially larger investment in the cryptocurrency than previously disclosed.

Tesla's journey into the world of Bitcoin began in February 2021 when the company made headlines by investing a substantial $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency. This action sent ripples through the crypto space, catapulting Bitcoin's value to new highs. 

However, Arkham noted in its recent report that Tesla divested a portion of its holdings, selling $272 million worth of Bitcoin in Q1, 2021, and $936 million in Q2, 2022. Interestingly, Arkham's Tesla Intel Exchange Bounty uncovered a Tesla car purchase linked to the larger cluster of Tesla's Bitcoin holdings, providing additional validation for the platform's findings.

Related
Musk Is Still a Dogecoin Holder

Musk's stance on cryptocurrency

Despite his endorsement of Bitcoin, Elon Musk remains somewhat hesitant toward cryptocurrency as a whole. When questioned about its impact on the monetary system by Cathie Wood, Musk admitted to spending little time pondering cryptocurrency but expressed a keen interest in understanding the nature of money itself. 

Notably, Musk has been a vocal supporter of Dogecoin, often referring to it as the "people's money" and endorsing it through various means, including social media.

#Bitcoin #Elon Musk
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image XRP Epic Milestone Sees 59.8 Billion XRP Spread Among 5 Million Holders
2024/03/07 15:47
XRP Epic Milestone Sees 59.8 Billion XRP Spread Among 5 Million Holders
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Pantera Plans to Acquire Large Solana Stake From FTX Estate
2024/03/07 15:47
Pantera Plans to Acquire Large Solana Stake From FTX Estate
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image $100 Million Ethereum Transfer Floods Major Exchange as ETH Price up 9%
2024/03/07 15:47
$100 Million Ethereum Transfer Floods Major Exchange as ETH Price up 9%
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Telos introduces ETH France President Jerome de Tychey as first member of Executive Advisor Committee
Crypto's New Epicenter: Asia's Rising Influence
Firewall raises $3.7M to take smart contracts mainstream with programmable finality
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Epic Milestone Sees 59.8 Billion XRP Spread Among 5 Million Holders
Pantera Plans to Acquire Large Solana Stake From FTX Estate
$100 Million Ethereum Transfer Floods Major Exchange as ETH Price up 9%
Show all