Advertisement
AD

    Schiff: Bitcoin Crash Exposes Key Myth

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Institutions did not step up to buy Bitcoin and prevent the crash, according to Schiff
    Sun, 7/07/2024 - 7:46
    Schiff: Bitcoin Crash Exposes Key Myth
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prolific Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has opined that the recent market sell-off exposes a myth that there is strong institutional demand for the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    The gold bug believes that Mt. Gox repayments alone would not be able to inflict such significant damage if there was substantial institutional buying. "If such demand really did exist, buyers would jump at the chance to buy the Mt. Gox Bitcoin off market," Schiff said. 

    Related
    Fri, 07/05/2024 - 19:31
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Suddenly Activated Following BTC Price Crash
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Schiff: Bitcoin Crash Exposes Key Myth
    Dogecoin Founder Opposes 'Dark' Crypto Holders 'Diagnosis' From Study: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 15% in Epic Market Rebound; What Comes Next
    Michael Saylor Sends Bullish BTC Message as Bitcoin Recovers From Below $54,000

    As reported by U.Today, the largest cryptocurrency slipped to a five-month low of $53,330 on the Bitstamp exchange on July 5 after Mt. Gox moved roughly $2.7 billion worth of Bitcoin to another wallet. US and German governments liquidating their Bitcoin holdings was also another bearish headwind that exacerbated the market crash. 

    Will ETF buyers capitulate? 

    On Friday, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds gave bulls a glimmer of hope with 143.1 million worth of inflows. 

    Earlier this week, Schiff stated that Bitcoin ETF buyers likely kept holding  their coins based trading activity. The financial commentator predicted that it would take a much steeper Bitcoin drop for their eventual capitulation. Schiff is convinced that such a dramatic price plunge could occur as soon as this week. 

    Related
    Wed, 07/03/2024 - 14:34
    Schiff: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Poised to Break Down
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In the meantime, Nate Geraci, president at The ETF Store, recently shot down the narrative that there is no demand for Bitcoin ETFs given that they occupy the top spots this year after hundreds of launches.  

    However, Schiff previously argued all Bitcoin ETF buyers are actually future sellers. Moreover, he has predicted that ETF issuers might end up facing lawsuits from buyers due to staggering losses. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Schiff
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Bitcoin: 10,000 BTC Wallets Pack 212,450 BTC to Scale 6 Year High
    Jul 7, 2024 - 7:50
    Bitcoin: 10,000 BTC Wallets Pack 212,450 BTC to Scale 6 Year High
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Dogecoin Founder Opposes 'Dark' Crypto Holders 'Diagnosis' From Study: Details
    Jul 7, 2024 - 7:50
    Dogecoin Founder Opposes 'Dark' Crypto Holders 'Diagnosis' From Study: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu Whales Reappear to Boost SHIB Price With 176% Activity Surge
    Jul 7, 2024 - 7:50
    Shiba Inu Whales Reappear to Boost SHIB Price With 176% Activity Surge
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 partners with Fortune Magazine Türkiye
    $DOP Announces Listing on 7 Exchanges including BYBIT, Kucoin, Gate.io, and Bitfinex
    GOMINING Token to be Listed on HTX Crypto Exchange
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Schiff: Bitcoin Crash Exposes Key Myth
    Bitcoin: 10,000 BTC Wallets Pack 212,450 BTC to Scale 6 Year High
    Dogecoin Founder Opposes 'Dark' Crypto Holders 'Diagnosis' From Study: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD