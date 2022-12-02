Scam Alert: Fake Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance NFT Drop Promoted on Twitter

Fri, 12/02/2022 - 16:08
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Don't try to claim CR7 NFTs on shady websites even at discount
Scam Alert: Fake Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance NFT Drop Promoted on Twitter
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

As interest in soccer-themed cryptocurrency projects is triggered by the 2022 FIFA World Cup, more and more scammers are trying to get the most out of this short-lived hype.

Fake Cristiano Ronaldo NFTs offered on Twitter

Since Nov. 30, 2022, a dangerous scam campaign is running on Twitter. Fraudsters created a series of accounts and phishing websites to promote fake non-fungible tokens allegedly endorsed by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

CR7 fake NFTs are promoted in Twitter
Image via Twitter

The main Twitter account of this scam amassed almost 30,000 followers. What is most dangerous is that it uses real video with Cristiano Ronaldo that he created for a recent NFT release on Binance.

Sammers managed to create a copy of this video and are using it to lure investors.

Related
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United Get into Web3 But in Separate Ways: Details

Also, they are actively retweeting the news about the collection of CR7 NFTs on Binance's NFT marketplace to confuse potential investors and soccer fans.

Soccer tokens and NFTs are on fire as Qatar FIFA World Cup group stage is over

Fortunately, the website is already labeled as a scam by Metamask protection system: it cannot be opened in a click with the browser with activated MetaMask wallet.

Most likely, this website steals passwords and seed phrases from the Ethereum (ETH) wallets of gullible footbal fans. As covered by U.Today previously, someone created an unathorized copy of Saudi Arabia fan token to explore its sensational victory over Argentina.

Related
Argentina's ARG Fan Crypto Plunges by 36% on First FIFA World Cup Sensation

This FIFA World Cup has already witnessed enormous euphoria around fan tokens by Socios platform. For instance, Argentina's ARG saw its trading volume double in 24 hours prior to the start of the tournament.

#Cryptocurrency Scam
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Tether Co-Founder Pressed on Lack of Transparency
12/02/2022 - 15:40
Tether Co-Founder Pressed on Lack of Transparency
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Trust Wallet Jumps 20% Amid Dull Market Price Action
12/02/2022 - 15:20
Trust Wallet Jumps 20% Amid Dull Market Price Action
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Here Are Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in December
12/02/2022 - 15:12
Here Are Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in December
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev