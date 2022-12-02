Scam Alert: Fake Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance NFT Drop Promoted on Twitter

Don't try to claim CR7 NFTs on shady websites even at discount

As interest in soccer-themed cryptocurrency projects is triggered by the 2022 FIFA World Cup, more and more scammers are trying to get the most out of this short-lived hype.

Fake Cristiano Ronaldo NFTs offered on Twitter

Since Nov. 30, 2022, a dangerous scam campaign is running on Twitter. Fraudsters created a series of accounts and phishing websites to promote fake non-fungible tokens allegedly endorsed by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Image via Twitter

The main Twitter account of this scam amassed almost 30,000 followers. What is most dangerous is that it uses real video with Cristiano Ronaldo that he created for a recent NFT release on Binance.

Sammers managed to create a copy of this video and are using it to lure investors.

Also, they are actively retweeting the news about the collection of CR7 NFTs on Binance's NFT marketplace to confuse potential investors and soccer fans.

Soccer tokens and NFTs are on fire as Qatar FIFA World Cup group stage is over

Fortunately, the website is already labeled as a scam by Metamask protection system: it cannot be opened in a click with the browser with activated MetaMask wallet.

Most likely, this website steals passwords and seed phrases from the Ethereum (ETH) wallets of gullible footbal fans. As covered by U.Today previously, someone created an unathorized copy of Saudi Arabia fan token to explore its sensational victory over Argentina.

This FIFA World Cup has already witnessed enormous euphoria around fan tokens by Socios platform. For instance, Argentina's ARG saw its trading volume double in 24 hours prior to the start of the tournament.