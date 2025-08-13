Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Skyrockets 30% in Volume as Bulls Get Activated

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 9:51
    Dogecoin has joined crypto market rebound with trading volume stirring rally
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Skyrockets 30% in Volume as Bulls Get Activated
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced a notable surge in a key metric. Specifically, Dogecoin trading volume skyrocketed by 30% over the past 24 hours, coinciding with price increases.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin investors demonstrate confidence

    According to data from CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin trading volume increased by 30.45% over the past 24 hours to $3.5 billion. This increase in trading volumes shows increased activity and interest in DOGE. 

    Traders are seeking to capitalize on the DOGE price amid renewed momentum on the meme coin market. DOGE, the leading market meme coin, has seen its price surge by 9.4% to $0.2456 over the previous day.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/07/2025 - 15:20
    Dogecoin Hits 'Historical Buy Zone,' New DOGE Price Outlook Says
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    On the weekly and monthly charts, the DOGE price rallied 22.4% and 18.9%, respectively. The latest price increase has propelled DOGE up the crypto market ranking. Currently, Dogecoin is ranked eighth in the crypto rankings, overtaking Tron (TRX), with a market cap of $37.18 billion.

    Importantly, the ongoing price rally is not peculiar to DOGE. Bitcoin (BTC) has reclaimed the $119,000 level after dropping to a low of $118,000 on Tuesday, Aug. 12. 

    Ethereum (ETH) also followed a similar path, climbing to $4,630 as of press time. Other meme coins, like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE), were not left out of the rally. These digital assets saw daily increases of 6.7% and 9.3%, respectively.

    Dogecoin price prediction

    Although Dogecoin showed mixed price signals in recent days, analysts predicted that an explosive breakout is on the horizon. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez recently highlighted $0.36 as a crucial level for DOGE.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/06/2025 - 12:54
    Dogecoin Price Slips, Fueling Unusual 25,341% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The analyst believes DOGE is set for an explosive upsurge if it successfully pushes past $0.36 and maintains resistance above it. Once this level is cleared, DOGE is likely to print a new price target at $0.70.

    Another market analyst, Kaleo, has also raised optimistic sentiment about DOGE's future price movement. Kaleo said it could take a day or less for DOGE to reclaim recent highs, once momentum builds.

    #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 13, 2025 - 9:37
    Over $60 Million XRP Leave Biggest Korean Exchange in One Large Transfer
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 13, 2025 - 9:11
    Crucial Scam Warning Issued by CoinMarketCap
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ika Core Contributor dWallet Labs Reveals REFHE: First FHE Scheme That Works Like a Real CPU
    Ethereum-Based Meme Coin ‘Pepeto’ Nears Stage 9, Raises Over $6.09M in Presale
    Grow London, London Stock Exchange & The Global City partner with London FinTech Summit to connect global finance capitals and drive cross-border collaboration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Skyrockets 30% in Volume as Bulls Get Activated
    Over $60 Million XRP Leave Biggest Korean Exchange in One Large Transfer
    Crucial Scam Warning Issued by CoinMarketCap
    Show all