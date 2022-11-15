Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United Get into Web3 But in Separate Ways: Details

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United seem to be going separate ways, not only in soccer terms but also in the new digital space called Web3. We are talking about the NFT collections launched by the soccer superstar and the English League club.

Ronaldo's partnership with Binance to launch a collection of digital items from the footballer exclusively on BNB Chain has long been known, but today new details of the event have emerged. The launch of the collection of animated NFT figurines will take place as early as Friday, Nov. 18. Each item will display seven iconic moments from Ronaldo's life and will also have a number of perks, whether it be a personal message, an autograph or access to other related activities. The next stage in the players' partnership with Binance is due to take place in the first half of 2023.

Digital devils

As for Ronaldo's current club, Manchester United, its NFT and Web3 ambitions were revealed yesterday. According to the press release, the club's digital collection will be released on Tezos, Manchester United's official blockchain partner. At the same time, it is reported that the first drop will be donated to fans, and only subsequent ones will be sold. A fifth of the proceeds from Manchester United's NFT sales will be donated to the club's foundation.

