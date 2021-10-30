SCAM ALERT: DeFi Investors Targeted by Dangerous Malware

Never a dull day in crypto: Impersonators are sending phishing emails on behalf of credible DeFi and NFT enthusiasts

Numerous investors from the decentralized finances segment shared that they received fraudulent emails with PDF files attached. Unfortunately, some of them opened the attachments.

No, Sisyphus will not send you Parallel DAO SAFT

Yesterday, on Oct. 29, 2021, Twitter user @cryptofan777 unveiled that he/she received an email from an address that impersonates well-known DeFi investor Sisyphus of NFT product Pebble DAO.

recieved this email which seemed to have been the issue



on call with team rn



situation is bad, will address soon pic.twitter.com/pNhGccKW1K — m1 (@cryptofan777) October 29, 2021

According to the subject of the email, it included a simple agreement for future tokens (SAFT) from the Parallel DAO project. At the same time, the email included no text and was not signed.

The recipient admitted that he/she opened this PDF file and that "seemed to have been the issue." It appeared to be dangerous malware:

On call with team right now. Situation is bad, will address soon.

At least three blockchain-focused VC heavyweights were targeted by this attack. The same email—but with Paradigm Capital mentioned—was sent by malefactors to Sino Global Capital, Sneaky Ventures and County Capital.

County Capital were emailed them same phishing attack. We hope everyone is safe out there 🙏 https://t.co/qSqUyjf63h pic.twitter.com/k9k6rpjIoN — County Capital (@County_Cap) October 29, 2021

The "real" Sisyphus immediately stated that it was not him behind these emails:

If you get an email from 0xSisyphus@gmail.com, the chances that it's actually me are near-zero. Please do not open or click on any links. (...) Should say zero. I have not sent out any emails from that email address in over 24 hours.

Anubis DAO rugged for $60 million

Moreover, Parallel DAO representatives emphasized that their product has no SAFT, so these emails are part of a blatant phishing ("keylogging") scam:

There is no SAFT for the @ParallelDAO



Please do not open an attachment if sent one in regards to it.



Thank you https://t.co/2joW1v0iW0 — \\ ParallelDAO $PDT (No Token Out) (@ParallelDAO) October 29, 2021

Also, on Oct. 29, 2021, the largest rug-pull in DeFi history stole $60,000,000 from investors into an early-stage dog-themed project, Anubis DAO.

AnubisDAO is suspected of being rugpulled and transferred 13,556 ETH worth nearly 60 million US dollars. https://t.co/EwtI46xOvU pic.twitter.com/Im5Wmv32lb — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 29, 2021

The price of ANKH, the main token of the project's ecosystem, immediately dropped to $0 after the removal of liquidity.

Anubis DAO had no website and promoted itself as a fork of Olympus DAO.