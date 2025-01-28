Advertisement
    Massive New Bitcoin Whale Birthed With 1,300 BTC Shift: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Similar trend observed across markets
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 16:11
    According to on-chain data, a massive new Bitcoin whale has emerged following the move of 1,300 BTC to a fresh new wallet. According to Whale Alert, "1,300 BTC worth $133,718,542 was transferred from unknown wallet to unknown new wallet" in recent hours.

    A similar trend was noticed across the markets in the last 24 hours, with Lookonchain reporting that a newly created wallet withdrew 400 BTC worth $41.2 million from Binance. Withdrawals from exchanges signal to buy, while deposits imply an intent to sell.

    Bitcoin (BTC) surged to intraday highs of $103,368 on Tuesday, sparking advances across the crypto market after breakthroughs from China's DeepSeek caused a sharp drop in U.S. indexes on Monday, triggered by fears over the overvaluation of its AI investments.

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 4.10% in the past 24 hours to $102,881, easing losses from Monday, which saw over $1 billion in futures liquidations.

    While the proportion of wealth held by new Bitcoin investors continues to rise, Glassnode notes that at 50.2%, the proportion of wealth held by new Bitcoin investors (within the last 24 hours to three months) is much lower than levels recorded during past ATH cycle highs: peaks in 2018 and 2021 were 85% and 74%, respectively.

    Bitcoin gaining attention

    Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, continues to draw attention from both individual and institutional investors.

    According to a recent weekly report by CoinShares, digital asset investment products witnessed inflows of $1.9 billion last week, with Bitcoin accounting for the majority of this figure.

    Bitcoin received $1.6 billion in inflows, raising the year-to-date total to $4.4 billion and accounting for 92% of all inflows in the digital asset sector.

    However, this is offset by recent outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. In a recent tweet, CoinShares' head of research, James Butterfill, stated that yesterday's market fall sparked by DeepSeek caused investors to panic, resulting in $442 million and $99 million in outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

