Massive New Bitcoin Whale Birthed With 1,300 BTC Shift: Details

According to on-chain data, a massive new Bitcoin whale has emerged following the move of 1,300 BTC to a fresh new wallet. According to Whale Alert, "1,300 BTC worth $133,718,542 was transferred from unknown wallet to unknown new wallet" in recent hours.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 1,300 #BTC (133,718,542 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown new wallethttps://t.co/6LGIkapivu — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) January 28, 2025

A similar trend was noticed across the markets in the last 24 hours, with Lookonchain reporting that a newly created wallet withdrew 400 BTC worth $41.2 million from Binance. Withdrawals from exchanges signal to buy, while deposits imply an intent to sell.

Bitcoin (BTC) surged to intraday highs of $103,368 on Tuesday, sparking advances across the crypto market after breakthroughs from China's DeepSeek caused a sharp drop in U.S. indexes on Monday, triggered by fears over the overvaluation of its AI investments.

At the time of writing, BTC was up 4.10% in the past 24 hours to $102,881, easing losses from Monday, which saw over $1 billion in futures liquidations.

While the proportion of wealth held by new Bitcoin investors continues to rise, Glassnode notes that at 50.2%, the proportion of wealth held by new Bitcoin investors (within the last 24 hours to three months) is much lower than levels recorded during past ATH cycle highs: peaks in 2018 and 2021 were 85% and 74%, respectively.

Bitcoin gaining attention

Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, continues to draw attention from both individual and institutional investors.

According to a recent weekly report by CoinShares, digital asset investment products witnessed inflows of $1.9 billion last week, with Bitcoin accounting for the majority of this figure.

Bitcoin received $1.6 billion in inflows, raising the year-to-date total to $4.4 billion and accounting for 92% of all inflows in the digital asset sector.

However, this is offset by recent outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. In a recent tweet, CoinShares' head of research, James Butterfill, stated that yesterday's market fall sparked by DeepSeek caused investors to panic, resulting in $442 million and $99 million in outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively.