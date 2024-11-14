    BTC Creator Satoshi Nakomoto Now 19th Richest Person in World: Report

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin reached new record high of $93,495 on Wednesday
    Thu, 14/11/2024 - 13:02
    BTC Creator Satoshi Nakomoto Now 19th Richest Person in World: Report
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a remarkable development, Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto has risen to the ranks of the world's wealthiest individuals. With Bitcoin's value soaring, Nakamoto's estimated holdings have catapulted him to 19th place on the global rich list.

    Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo shared this fact in a recent tweet: "At $90,000 Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto is now the 19th richest person in the world."

    Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonym of the person or persons who developed Bitcoin, authored the Bitcoin white paper, and created and deployed Bitcoin's original reference implementation.

    Advertisement

    Satoshi is thought to own around one million Bitcoins, which have remained untouched since their creation. As Bitcoin's price reached new highs, these holdings have appreciated dramatically. According to a screenshot shared by Rizzo, the value of these holdings is given as $90 billion, placing Satoshi in 19th place among the wealthiest individual in the world.

    HOT Stories
    BTC Creator Satoshi Nakomoto Now 19th Richest Person in World: Report
    Elon Musk’s Dogecoin Tweet Drives DOGE Army Nuts With Excitement
    ‘Planning The Bitcoin $100,000 Party’: MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor
    BlackRock Discloses New Position in IBIT

    Related
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Groundbreaking BTC Vision Resonates After 16 Years
    Wed, 11/13/2024 - 15:54
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Groundbreaking BTC Vision Resonates After 16 Years
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    However, despite recent assertions, including one by a documentary on HBO and another by a questionable figure, no one knows who Satoshi Nakamoto is. The search for Nakamoto's identity has been ongoing for years, and the answer remains unknown.

    Bitcoin rallies

    Bitcoin surpassed $93,000 on Wednesday, reaching an all-time high in a rally that shows no signs of slowing anytime soon.

    The world's largest cryptocurrency has become one of the most notable movers and shakers in recent weeks, reaching a new record high of $93,495 in yesterday's trading session before decreasing its gains.

    Related
    Bitcoin Hits New ATH, 14 Years After Trading at Just $0.50
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 10:59
    Bitcoin Hits New ATH, 14 Years After Trading at Just $0.50
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 4.56% in the last 24 hours to $91,311 and up 22% weekly. That still puts previous price projections of $100,000 well within reach.

    Bullish options bets are concentrated on Bitcoin reaching $100,000, according to Deribit statistics. Inflows into U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds exceeded $1 billion at the start of the week.

    While calling the possibility of a U.S. Bitcoin strategic reserve low, Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz stated that if it is implemented, the price of Bitcoin might skyrocket to $500,000.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 14, 2024 - 12:49
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 14
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 14, 2024 - 12:37
    XRP Price Prediction for November 14
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) Invests in Prosper’s Native Tokens to Support New Focus on Bitcoin Mining
    From Points to Planes: How M3 Establishes a Sustainable Community Ecosystem
    BlockJoy's BlockVisor 2.0 Proves Web3 Doesn't Need the Cloud
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC Creator Satoshi Nakomoto Now 19th Richest Person in World: Report
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 14
    XRP Price Prediction for November 14
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD