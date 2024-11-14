BTC Creator Satoshi Nakomoto Now 19th Richest Person in World: Report

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a remarkable development, Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto has risen to the ranks of the world's wealthiest individuals. With Bitcoin's value soaring, Nakamoto's estimated holdings have catapulted him to 19th place on the global rich list.

Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo shared this fact in a recent tweet: "At $90,000 Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto is now the 19th richest person in the world."

BREAKING: At $90,000 #Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto is now the 19th richest person in the world 👑 pic.twitter.com/gfkRDXJWP5 — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) November 13, 2024

Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonym of the person or persons who developed Bitcoin, authored the Bitcoin white paper, and created and deployed Bitcoin's original reference implementation.

Satoshi is thought to own around one million Bitcoins, which have remained untouched since their creation. As Bitcoin's price reached new highs, these holdings have appreciated dramatically. According to a screenshot shared by Rizzo, the value of these holdings is given as $90 billion, placing Satoshi in 19th place among the wealthiest individual in the world.

However, despite recent assertions, including one by a documentary on HBO and another by a questionable figure, no one knows who Satoshi Nakamoto is. The search for Nakamoto's identity has been ongoing for years, and the answer remains unknown.

Bitcoin rallies

Bitcoin surpassed $93,000 on Wednesday, reaching an all-time high in a rally that shows no signs of slowing anytime soon.

The world's largest cryptocurrency has become one of the most notable movers and shakers in recent weeks, reaching a new record high of $93,495 in yesterday's trading session before decreasing its gains.

At the time of writing, BTC was up 4.56% in the last 24 hours to $91,311 and up 22% weekly. That still puts previous price projections of $100,000 well within reach.

Bullish options bets are concentrated on Bitcoin reaching $100,000, according to Deribit statistics. Inflows into U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds exceeded $1 billion at the start of the week.

While calling the possibility of a U.S. Bitcoin strategic reserve low, Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz stated that if it is implemented, the price of Bitcoin might skyrocket to $500,000.