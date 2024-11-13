    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale With 636,437% Gains Transfers out First BTC in Years

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin wallet acquired its BTC stash when price was $13.49
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 11:56
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale With 636,437% Gains Transfers out First BTC in Years
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a remarkable move that has caught the attention of the crypto community, a Bitcoin wallet from the Satoshi era has transferred out its first BTC in over a decade.

    On Tuesday, Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert reported that a dormant address containing 426 BTC worth $36,620,098 has just been activated after 13.3 years. Lookonchain substantiates this data, reporting the first move by this Bitcoin whale.

    According to Lookonchain, this wallet, which held 426.3 BTC valued at approximately $36.62 million, transferred 42.3 BTC worth $3.67 million after 13 years of dormancy.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Makes First Step Toward Biggest Breakout in Price History
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Perfect Elliott Wave Pattern: Here's What It Means
    Elon Musk Makes DOGE Army Erupt With Excitement With D.O.G.E. Tweet
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Rare Golden Cross, But Crazy Unexpected Twist Emerges

    This wallet originally received its 426.3 BTC on July 29, 2011, when the price of Bitcoin was only $13.49. At that time, the value of the BTC stash was only $5,753. Fast forward to today, and with Bitcoin’s recent price surge, this yields an astonishing 636,437% gain for the wallet holder.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Back to Life After 11 Years With Massive 26,147% Gains
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 14:04
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Back to Life After 11 Years With Massive 26,147% Gains
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Transactions from early Bitcoin addresses are uncommon, raising questions about why the whale moved the funds after so many years. Some speculate that it might be a move toward selling a portion of the holdings in response to the recent market surge, or that the owner simply rediscovered the keys after so many years.

    Bitcoin price action

    Bitcoin (BTC) achieved another milestone on Tuesday, reaching an all-time high of $90,100.

    Earlier Tuesday, the largest cryptocurrency retraced to the low of $85,010, causing some late leveraged buyers to exit. The fall was brief, however, as prices rapidly rebounded and reached a new all-time high of $90,100 on Coinbase before giving back some of their gains.

    Related
    Bitcoin Hits New ATH, 14 Years After Trading at Just $0.50
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 10:59
    Bitcoin Hits New ATH, 14 Years After Trading at Just $0.50
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The $90,000 mark could be a significant barrier to Bitcoin's ascent, at least in the short term. Shortly after surpassing $90,000, prices reversed, with the Bitcoin price plummeting.

    At the time of writing, BTC had dropped 0.61% in the previous 24 hours to $87,438, with lows of $86,220 and highs of $88,666 in today's trading session.

    According to CoinGlass data, the profit-taking across the crypto market liquidated $832 million in leveraged derivatives trading positions in the last 24 hours - the most since the Aug. 5 market crash.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 11:42
    XRP Makes First Step Toward Biggest Breakout in Price History
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 10:15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Perfect Elliott Wave Pattern: Here's What It Means
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Warped Games Announces Official Partnership with Mysten Labs to build on Sui
    MiniTon Announces Seed Funding Round to Pioneer the Future of Mass Adoption in Web3
    Augmented World Expo EU Celebrates Unprecedented Xr Growth, Releases News Highlights From Day One of the Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale With 636,437% Gains Transfers out First BTC in Years
    XRP Makes First Step Toward Biggest Breakout in Price History
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Perfect Elliott Wave Pattern: Here's What It Means
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD