Satoshi Nakamoto Mystery Takes New Turn in Bitstamp's Tweet

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has published a tweet, in which it mentioned the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto and looked at his enigma from a new angle. It suggested that there is something that may be much more important than unveiling his true identity.

This tweet was published on the 16th anniversary of Satoshi releasing the Bitcoin whitepaper.

Bitstamp's Satoshi tweet – what's happening to Nakamoto now?

Bitstamp published a tweet suggesting that finding out how Satoshi is living now could be a lot more important than who he is in reality. According to recent reports, Satoshi’s Bitcoin holdings have been dwarfed by those of Wall Street. Everything else related to Satoshi's identity and, therefore, to his current location and life remains a mystery.

Everyone asks who is Satoshi, but no one asks how is Satoshi

The recent release of the HBO movie made ripples throughout the cryptocurrency world, and the director faced major backlash for naming an early Bitcoin developer, Peter Todd, as Satoshi.

Another Satoshi candidate, Adam Back, along with his former colleague and now the CEO at JAN3, Samson Mow, believes that the world will never find out who Satoshi was. Bitcoiner and VC investor Anthony Pompliano has publicly stated that the world is better off not knowing who he was or is.

Bitcoin whitepaper turns 16

Meanwhile, 16 years ago today, Satoshi released a short document that later went down in history as the Bitcoin whitepaper. In it, Nakamoto described the concept of the decentralized P2P cash he called Bitcoin (BTC). This event is widely celebrated by the Bitcoin community, and many posts about it have been published on X.

Over these 16 years, Bitcoin has come a long way from trading at less than $1 to changing hands at $72,000 and becoming the “digital gold” and a store of value now embraced by Wall Street.

Yesterday, one of the leading corporate Bitcoin holders (and a pioneer in betting on BTC), MicroStrategy, announced that within the next few years, it plans to raise $42 billion to add more Bitcoin to its stash that is growing regularly.