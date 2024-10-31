Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi Nakamoto Mystery Takes New Turn in Bitstamp's Tweet

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Major crypto exchange Bitstamp has published Satoshi post on Bitcoin whitepaper's 16th anniversary
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 15:05
    Satoshi Nakamoto Mystery Takes New Turn in Bitstamp's Tweet
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Popular cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has published a tweet, in which it mentioned the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto and looked at his enigma from a new angle. It suggested that there is something that may be much more important than unveiling his true identity.

    This tweet was published on the 16th anniversary of Satoshi releasing the Bitcoin whitepaper.

    Bitstamp's Satoshi tweet – what's happening to Nakamoto now?

    Bitstamp published a tweet suggesting that finding out how Satoshi is living now could be a lot more important than who he is in reality. According to recent reports, Satoshi’s Bitcoin holdings have been dwarfed by those of Wall Street. Everything else related to Satoshi's identity and, therefore, to his current location and life remains a mystery.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Nakamoto Mystery Takes New Turn in Bitstamp's Tweet
    'Thank You, Satoshi': Michael Saylor Reveals Epic $21 Billion Move
    Cardano Rolls out Major Node Update in Anticipation of Chang 2: Details
    Satoshi Nakamoto 'Bitcoin Whitepaper' Turns 16 on This Date: Details

    The recent release of the HBO movie made ripples throughout the cryptocurrency world, and the director faced major backlash for naming an early Bitcoin developer, Peter Todd, as Satoshi.

    Another Satoshi candidate, Adam Back, along with his former colleague and now the CEO at JAN3, Samson Mow, believes that the world will never find out who Satoshi was. Bitcoiner and VC investor Anthony Pompliano has publicly stated that the world is better off not knowing who he was or is.

    Related
    Bitcoin to Face Godzilla, Then Omega Candles – Samson Mow Shares Crucial Reason
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 13:43
    Bitcoin to Face Godzilla, Then Omega Candles – Samson Mow Shares Crucial Reason
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin whitepaper turns 16

    Meanwhile, 16 years ago today, Satoshi released a short document that later went down in history as the Bitcoin whitepaper. In it, Nakamoto described the concept of the decentralized P2P cash he called Bitcoin (BTC). This event is widely celebrated by the Bitcoin community, and many posts about it have been published on X.

    Over these 16 years, Bitcoin has come a long way from trading at less than $1 to changing hands at $72,000 and becoming the “digital gold” and a store of value now embraced by Wall Street.

    Yesterday, one of the leading corporate Bitcoin holders (and a pioneer in betting on BTC), MicroStrategy, announced that within the next few years, it plans to raise $42 billion to add more Bitcoin to its stash that is growing regularly.

    #Bitcoin #Bitstamp News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 14:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exec Warns Crypto Community: 'Be Investor, Not Gambler'
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 14:06
    'Thank You, Satoshi': Michael Saylor Reveals Epic $21 Billion Move
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mawari Announces Node Sale to Bring Immersive Content to the World
    Nexo Unveils Strategic Rebrand as a Premier Digital Assets Wealth Platform
    Tony Vejseli, Figure Markets and GXD Labs Provide Clarification Following October 28 Meeting with Ionic Digital’s Board
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi Nakamoto Mystery Takes New Turn in Bitstamp's Tweet
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exec Warns Crypto Community: 'Be Investor, Not Gambler'
    'Thank You, Satoshi': Michael Saylor Reveals Epic $21 Billion Move
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD