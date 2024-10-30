Advertisement
    Bitcoin to Face Godzilla, Then Omega Candles – Samson Mow Shares Crucial Reason

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoin proponent Samson Mow has shared key reason for BTC's likely further and fast surge
    Wed, 30/10/2024 - 13:43
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Samson Mow, Bitcoin maximalist and chief executive officer at the JAN3 company focused on helping nation-states to adopt BTC, has commented on today’s BTC price surge above the $73,000 level.

    He provided a key reason why Bitcoin is likely to continue going up, and he believes it is likely to do that in an aggressive manner.

    "Godzilla, then Omega" Bitcoin candles

    Mow stated that expects further inevitable ascending moves of Bitcoin to be “extremely violent” and eventually lead first to the appearance of a Godzilla and then to an Omega Bitcoin candle.

    Bitcoin Dominance Hits 60% as BTC Price Hits $73K

    These are candles that will show extremely large growth, Mow believes, and will eventually lead Bitcoin above the $1 million price mark. The key reason why BTC is bound to rise violently and cause those massive green candles to appear is that “Bitcoin has been coiled so tightly,” per JAN3 boss Mow.

    Over the past 24 hours, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, demonstrated a swift price lift, rising by 4.7% from the $69,900 level to touch the $73,200 line briefly. Today, the price reversed to show traders a 1.65% decline, pushing BTC to $71,980. Still, the last time Bitcoin was seen above $70,000 was June this year.

    The key reasons for this abrupt surge, according to Quantum Capital Partners, were the “robust inflow into Bitcoin ETFs” and “fresh monetary easing cycles across major economies.” Another major reason is a crucial new pivot in the upcoming U.S. elections in November. Many Bitcoiners are particularly looking forward to the outcome of that event.

    Yuri Molchan

    Bitcoin ETFs see mammoth daily inflows

    According to the data shared by Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu, on Oct. 29, total daily inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs surged to a mind-boggling $870 million, with BlackRock’s IBIT leading here with $643 million and Fidelity’s FBTC seeing $136 million coming in.

    Now, Bitcoin ETFs are holding $72.545 billion cumulatively, which is equal to a 5.07% of Bitcoin’s overall market value. This is a new all-time high for these ETFs to reach.

    Yesterday, Wu says, it was the third largest daily inflow into Bitcoin ETFs in history. The highest secondary inflow was noticed on March 12 and comprised $1.05 billion. The second biggest one took place on June 4, with a whopping $887 million absorbed by the ETFs.

    #Samson Mow #Spot Bitcoin ETF #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Advertisement
