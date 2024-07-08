Advertisement
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Wakes up With 400,179% Profit

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Satoshi-era Bitcoin whale has reemerged, revealing astonishing 400,179% profit
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 14:54
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    A dormant Bitcoin address containing 48 BTC, valued at $2.57 million, was activated today after 13 years of inactivity, reports Whale Alert. This address originally received these coins when Bitcoin was priced at just $13.7 per BTC, representing an astonishing 400,179% gain.

    The reactivation of long-dormant addresses usually causes bearish sentiment among market participants. It often suggests that holders are preparing to liquidate their assets, potentially flooding the market with significant amounts of Bitcoin and increasing selling pressure.

    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This month has seen a trend of decades-old wallets reawakening, with today’s event being part of a broader pattern. Recently, U.Today reported on another dormant address activation containing approximately $8 million worth of BTC. Additionally, two addresses holding over $2 million each were reactivated after long periods of dormancy last week.

    These movements are particularly noteworthy given the current state of the crypto market. The Bitcoin price continues to quote at its lowest levels in months, recently hitting $54,300, a level not seen since late April.

    In a recent case, the unknown whale, after 13 years of inactivity, transferred 1.949 BTC, equivalent to $111,450, to a new address, labeled "bc1q6p." Another 1 BTC was sent to another new address, "3J4Ng." It is anticipated that the investor will further distribute his Bitcoin savings through these new addresses.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    The whale's use of different Bitcoin address formats is also of interest. Traditional addresses start with "1," multisignature addresses start with "3" and SegWit addresses begin with "bc1." These formats offer varying levels of security and transaction efficiency.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

