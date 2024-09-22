    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Activated After 14 Years

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Another ancient Bitcoin wallet gets activated
    Sun, 22/09/2024 - 9:47
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Activated After 14 Years
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to data provided by Whale Alert, one of the most widely used crypto wallet tracking services, a Bitcoin address containing 50 BTC ($3.1 million at current prices) emerged from hibernation earlier today for the first time in more than 14 years.

    These coins date back all the way to the era of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto (who was still active in the Bitcoin development community until late 2010). Nakamoto left their last message on the iconic Bitcointalk forum Dec. 13, 2010.

    The Bitcoin creator has a total of 534 messages on the Bitcointalk forum. July 2010 was his most active month with 146 posts.

    Even though such transactions are typically called "Satoshi-era" wallets, it is highly unlikely that these transfers are somehow related to the person behind the original cryptocurrency. The term simply implies that these coins date back to the distant period when Nakamoto was still active on the internet and Bitcoin was still in its nascency.

    Of course, Satoshi-era Bitcoin transactions are quite rare given that Bitcoin was still obscure back in 2010. In fact, there was no dedicated mining hardware back then, and individuals could simply leverage their personal computers.

    However, it is worth noting that an abnormally high number of ancient Bitcoin wallets were activated this September.

    On Sept. 20, there were several extremely rare transfers from wallets that were created all the way back in 2009. Notably, the miner behind these transfers earned the miner reward less than a month following the creation of the genesis block. These transfers might actually be related to Satoshi or someone close to him.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

