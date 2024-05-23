Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Miner Awakens: 2,000 BTC Moved in One Go

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Early Bitcoin miner shifts 2,000 BTC coins, attracting speculation
    Thu, 23/05/2024 - 12:53
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Miner Awakens: 2,000 BTC Moved in One Go
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Julio Moreno, head of research at CryptoQuant, an early Bitcoin miner from the Satoshi era has moved 2,000 BTC. This activity involved coins mined in 2010, a time when Bitcoin's value was negligible compared to today's prices.

    Advertisement

    "Satoshi era" refers to the period when Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, was active in the community, roughly between 2009 and 2010. 

    Bitcoin mined during the early years (2009-2011) is considered part of Bitcoin’s foundational history. Transactions involving these coins are rare and often attract considerable attention. This is often because old Bitcoin miners act as a source of liquidity and distribution.

    The transfer was notable not only for its size but also because it involved coins that had been held for roughly 14 years. The motivation behind moving such a significant amount of Bitcoin after a prolonged period can vary. 

    Some potential reasons include: the holder might seek to capitalize on current market prices or to fund new ventures or investments. Sometimes, old addresses move small amounts to test modern transaction capabilities and security before deciding on larger moves.

    Related
    Mon, 05/20/2024 - 12:59
    Satoshi Mystery: Court Releases Final Ruling in Craig Wright Lawsuit
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    It is also possible that the owner might be moving their holdings to enhance security, utilizing modern wallets with advanced security features compared to older ones. 

    The movement might be part of a broader market strategy, such as preparing for a large sale through over-the-counter (OTC) markets.

    According to Moreno, the latter scenario might be the case. He speculates that the coins likely went to an OTC desk or custodian, given that they were forwarded to several other new addresses almost immediately.

    At the time of writing, BTC was down 0.5% in the last 24 hours to $69,681. At current prices, the value of the transferred 2,000 BTC would be worth nearly $130 million.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Major Cardano Meme Coin SNEK Eyes Epic 21.6% Pump
    2024/05/23 12:48
    Major Cardano Meme Coin SNEK Eyes Epic 21.6% Pump
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Enormous 5.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    2024/05/23 12:48
    Enormous 5.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Fails, Here's What Comes Next
    2024/05/23 12:48
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Fails, Here's What Comes Next
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    3000+ Attendees Hail Crypto Expo Dubai 2024 as a Resounding Success
    MAR Mining Releases Novel Cloud Mining Program
    Mind Network Expands Partnership with Zama to Launch Pioneering FHE AI Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Miner Awakens: 2,000 BTC Moved in One Go
    Major Cardano Meme Coin SNEK Eyes Epic 21.6% Pump
    Enormous 5.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD