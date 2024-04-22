'Embrace Bitcoin' Michael Saylor's Tweet Raises Heated Discussion, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Founder and former chief executive at MicroStrategy Michael Saylor has stirred the Bitcoin community with a tweet published earlier today. There was a nuance to his tweet that triggered a heated discussion among Bitcoin holders.

Saylor's Bitcoin-robot tweet

Michael Saylor, who remains on the managing board of MicroStrategy and is in charge of the company’s Bitcoin-oriented strategy now, regularly posts AI-generated images with various messages, endorsing the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

This time, Saylor tweeted “embrace Bitcoin” and added a picture, in which a young girl is standing close to a humanlike robot, which looks like robots from sci-fi movies, half-hugging it. An inscription on the robot says “Bitcoin.”

Bitcoin holders found this choice of an image rather peculiar, and they did not hesitate to say so to Michael Saylor in the comments. Many, however, found the picture fine, also leaving comments about it.

Bitcoin halving on 4/20

This is one of the first tweets that Saylor made after the halving, which occurred on April 19 for those who live in the US and on April 20 for those living in the UK and Europe. For the latter, the Bitcoin halving took place on so-called Doge Day.

It is also often referred to as 4/20, and prior to the explosion in popularity of Dogecoin, it was known as "weed day" to many people. This year, however, it was also remarkable since it marked one year since the first launch of Elon Musk's SpaceX’s Starship on April 20 last year.

The fourth Bitcoin mining reduced the block award from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC for miners. The halving is loved by Bitcoiners since it is a great trigger for increasing Bitcoin’s scarcity. The CEO of Jan3, Samson Mow, referred to it as Bitcoin "quantitative hardening” as opposed to the quantitative easing measures that the Federal Reserve has been undertaking quite often recently, and which resulted in enormous money printing.