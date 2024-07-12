Advertisement
AD

    Samson Mow Shares Epic Take as Bitcoin Holds $57,000, 'Everything is Accelerating'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    With growing Bitcoin adoption, Samson Mow sees massive rally ahead
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 12:44
    Samson Mow Shares Epic Take as Bitcoin Holds $57,000, 'Everything is Accelerating'
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Many might have succumbed to extreme fear regarding the potential of Bitcoin (BTC), but for Samson Mow, sentiment remains outright bullish. The price action of Bitcoin in recent times has tested the resolve of many hardcore proponents. However, with Samson Mow, the bearish trend remains a setup for a major rally ahead.

    Advertisement

    Samson Mow prediction

    Taking to his favorite social media platform, X, Samson Mow pointed out that "everything is accelerating" at a fast pace. Specifically, he pointed to the growing adoption of Bitcoin and the drop in fiat valuation as two key factors that will drive growth - but which many people are choosing not to see.

    Related
    5 Major Reversal Indicators for Crypto Market in July: Goldman Sachs, ETH ETF S-1 filings and More
    Fri, 07/12/2024 - 08:40
    5 Major Reversal Indicators for Crypto Market in July: Goldman Sachs, ETH ETF S-1 filings and More
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The advocacy for Bitcoin from Samson Mow is not bogus. It is worth noting that the spot Bitcoin ETF market has played a crucial role in shaping the supply of the coin. Recently, the sell-off from Germany and the bearish sentiment that trailed Mt. Gox's Bitcoin redistribution drove the price of BTC to a low of $53,717.38 over the past month.

    While many are choosing to focus on the negative impact of these sell-offs, Mow believes the accumulation by Bitcoin ETF products is properly counterbalancing the impact. With his projections, he has maintained his stance that the coin will hit a $1 million price mark overall.

    Bitcoin legacy in check

    Beyond value transfer, Bitcoin has built a whole new legacy that many Wall Street firms are now trying to align with. The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs is one of these legacies as investors can now gain unhindered access to the coin without the accompanying risks of physical BTC management.

    Related
    Bitcoin Evangelist Mooch Accused of Holding Clients’ Cash Captive
    Thu, 07/11/2024 - 16:41
    Bitcoin Evangelist Mooch Accused of Holding Clients’ Cash Captive
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    MicroStrategy is also helping to boost the reality check for the coin with consistent accumulation in a mutually beneficial setup for its share price. The company initiated a 10-for-1 stock split recently, underscoring how the coin has triggered its growth since 2020.

    #Bitcoin #Samson Mow
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms Dogecoin (DOGE) in On-chain Activity
    Jul 12, 2024 - 12:38
    Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms Dogecoin (DOGE) in On-chain Activity
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image TRON Founder Justin Sun Breaks Silence on $69,000 Bitcoin Long
    Jul 12, 2024 - 12:38
    TRON Founder Justin Sun Breaks Silence on $69,000 Bitcoin Long
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image TON Surges 983% in Key Whale Metric as Market Faces Uncertainty
    Jul 12, 2024 - 12:38
    TON Surges 983% in Key Whale Metric as Market Faces Uncertainty
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Shape the Future of Web3: Attend Malaysia Blockchain Night 2024
    CropBytes Ships Web3 PVP Battle Strategy Game in Just 7 Months
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai Unveils First Speakers, Featuring Industry Leaders from Tether, Ledger, TON, Animoca Brands and More
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Samson Mow Shares Epic Take as Bitcoin Holds $57,000, 'Everything is Accelerating'
    Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms Dogecoin (DOGE) in On-chain Activity
    TRON Founder Justin Sun Breaks Silence on $69,000 Bitcoin Long
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD