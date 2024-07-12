Advertisement
    5 Major Reversal Indicators for Crypto Market in July: Goldman Sachs, ETH ETF S-1 filings and More

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Cryptocurrency market might finally see reversal thanks to these five major factors
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 8:40
    Contents
    The crypto market is gearing up for a potential turnaround in July, which will be fueled by several crucial factors. Here are five major indicators to watch:

    Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts

    The Federal Reserve may cut interest rates as early as September, according to recent rumors, and again in December. The markets will gain liquidity from these cuts, according to analysts, and cryptocurrencies might benefit from another positive CPI print.

    Progress on Ethereum ETF S-1 filings

    The Ethereum ETF issuers received their S-1 forms back from the SEC recently, with a request for small changes. Before being approved, these issuers must respond to the criticisms and resubmit, passing at least one more review round. It is a result of drawing in more institutional investors.

    CFTC chair's stance on crypto regulation

    According to recent comments made by the CFTC chair, between 70% and 80% of cryptocurrencies are not securities, underscoring the necessity for the CFTC to regulate these assets in accordance with the Commodities Exchange Act. This position may end the protracted discussion about whether cryptocurrencies are better classified as commodities or securities, providing much-needed regulatory clarity and enhancing investor confidence.

    Goldman Sachs' tokenization projects

    By the end of the year, Goldman Sachs wants to introduce three tokenization initiatives, with an emphasis on U. S. as well as European markets. These initiatives, which are led by tokenization and cryptocurrency enthusiast Mathew McDermott, have the potential to attract major institutional interest and investment into the crypto business.

    JPMorgan's optimistic Bitcoin outlook

    In a report released today, JPMorgan forecasts a bullish bounce for Bitcoin in August. In spite of recent market downturns, the bank is still bullish about Bitcoin's prospects. The analysis emphasizes that less downward pressure is anticipated as the recent wave of cryptocurrency liquidations fades. To better reflect the current state of the market, JPMorgan has also lowered its estimate of the year-to-date crypto net flow from $12 billion to $8 billion.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

