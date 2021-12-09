Safle Multi-Chain Identity Wallet Secures $4 Million in Private Funding Round

Safle, a novel industry-level blockchain wallet and infrastructure platform, has successfully concluded its private funding round supported by top VCs and angel investors.

Next-gen multi-chain wallet Safle raises $4 million

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Safle, a non-custodial wallet and self-sovereign identity solution for various blockchains, closed its private token sale.

The wait is finally over! 🧑‍🚀

Safle is all set to launch its first IDO on @polkastarter

🗓️ 16.12.2021

Let's #GoBeyond #WAGMI 💙



Read more: https://t.co/rhlk9hYH6l — Safle (@GetSafle) December 4, 2021

The round was co-led by MapleBlock, GSR and Ghaf Capital Partners with AU21 Capital, Momentum6, NFT Tech and New Tribe Capital also backing the startup in its fundraising efforts.

Safle also attracted the attention of top-notch angel investors, including Ravindra Kumar (founder and CEO at Frontier Wallet), Sasha Antropov (co-founder at Purefi), Alex Man (partner of Jun Capital), Mike Miglio (founder of Bridge Mutual), Ritesh Malik (founder at Innov8) and so on.

In October 2021, the project raised $900,000 in seed funding from a cohort of iconic VCs, such as Draper Dragon Fund, Woodstock Fund and founders of Polygon Network (formerly Matic Network).

SAFLE IDO on Polkastarter is in the cards

Investors are excited about the prospects of Safle as a concept and its token, SAFLE. Vijay Garg of Mapleblock, stresses that the superior user interface will allow Safle to onboard new customers:

The Safle team has a strong focus on improving the DeFi user experience through their wallet. Their UI/UX felt much superior to many of the existing solutions in the space. We also strongly believe in their vision to create an on-chain identity that spans across multiple chains while retaining full custody of their assets at all times.

After two successful funding rounds, the protocol finally scheduled its initial decentralized exchange offering on mainstream launchpad Polkastarter.

The IDO has set a fundraising goal of $550,000.

Safle is going to build a crypto wallet and DID solution for the many EVM-compatible blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Velas, Avalanche, Near, Binance Smart Chain and so on.