Robinhood's Head of Crypto Operations Praises Shiba Inu Community

News
Tue, 11/09/2021 - 20:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Robinhood’s crypto wallet waitlist has reached 1.6 million people amid great demand, but the company won’t rush to list new cryptocurrencies
Christine Brown, chief operating officer at Robinhood Crypto, shared some words of praise for the Shiba Inu community when asked whether the leading online trading app intended to list the meme coin during a recent crypto event:        

When SHIB? One of my favorite things is seeing the community around these coins. You know, they really engage with us and really let us know what they want.

Brown, however, said that she couldn’t talk about specific listings.

She has also made it clear that Robinhood isn’t trying to compete with other industry players that are striving to add as many digital assets as possible, repeating the company’s “safety first” maxim:

We think that the short-term gain that we might get is not worth the long-term trade-off for our users. We wanna make sure that we are working and assessing everything from a regulatory perspective. And we are a “safety first” company. That’s how we are going to play it.     

Robinhood’s crypto wallet waitlist tops 1.6 million users  

The company’s head of crypto operations has revealed that the waitlist for the yet-to-launch cryptocurrency wallet has eclipsed 1.6 million users.

This comes less than three weeks after the popular commission-free trading app hit the 1 million user milestone.

Robinhood is still on track to launch crypto wallets in early 2022, according to Brown.  

