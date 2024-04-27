Robinhood Issues Crucial Announcement for Polygon (MATIC) Community

Advertisement

Despite the pale performance of the MATIC price, early Q2, 2024, was very fruitful for Polygon (MATIC) in terms of on-chain records and integrations.

Robinhood Wallet enables cross-chain swaps on Polygon (MATIC)

Robinhood Wallet, a mainstream multi-blockchain trading application, now supports cross-chain swaps on Polygon's proof-of-stake (PoS) network. Such statement was shared by Polygon's team today, April 27, 2024.

The integration became possible thanks to 0x Project and LI.FI. infrastructure protocols integration. Cross-chain swaps are now available for all tokens supported by the two platforms.

Polygon (MATIC) representatives stressed that on-chain access to the swap module is now unlocked for over 23 million Robinhood app users.

As covered by U.Today previously, Robinhood was among the first applications to list all spot Bitcoin ETFs for trading.

Also, in December 2023, it expanded cryptocurrency trading services to the countries of EU. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) became available for European crypto enthusiasts.

Polygon (MATIC) becomes go-to blockchain for stablecoins and NFTs in April

For Polygon (MATIC), the announcement by Robinhood became yet another milestone in its array of Q2, 2024 accomplishments.

In the last 30 days, Polygon (MATIC) became the leading Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchain in terms of NFT-associated transactions.

Also, as per a recent report, Polygon (MATIC) registered 1.9 million on-chain stablecoin users, while its closest competitors, Ethereum (ETH) and Arbitrum (ARB), only onboarded 1.4 million stablecoin users each.