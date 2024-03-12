Advertisement
332 Billion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address, What's Happening?

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Staggering 332 billion SHIB moved to Robinhood, triggering speculation
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 14:50
332 Billion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address, What's Happening?
A staggering 332 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens have been moved to a Robinhood-named address within the last 24 hours, sparking a flurry of speculation and intrigue as market watchers attempt to unravel the implications of this event.

The transfer, detected by crypto data tracker Whale Alert, involved 332,427,690,902 SHIB worth $10,858,584 moved from Cumberland to an unknown wallet. Analyzing the information further with Etherscan reveals that the description of the receiving address is "Robinhood 2."

The sheer magnitude of the transfer, coupled with the potential identities of the sending and receiving addresses, has elicited speculation about the move's motives.

Given that Cumberland primarily serves institutional investors in the financial industry via its institutional over-the-counter liquidity in various cryptocurrencies, various possibilities exist.

The transfer may be part of a broader trend of institutional interest in SHIB, with Robinhood potentially boosting its portfolio as it offers SHIB trading to its millions of users.

There is also the possibility that this is a move by a large-scale investor, commonly known as a "whale," who may be positioning itself for a major market play.

Whatever the case may be, the exact motive behind the transfer remains unknown.

What's next for SHIB price?

Currently ranking as the 10th largest cryptocurrency, SHIB boasts a market valuation of $19.28 billion. The price of SHIB has fallen 4.31% in the last day to $0.00003266, owing to profit-taking following a stunning 300% increase in the previous week.

On what is next for the Shiba Inu price, crypto analyst Ali says to watch out for the $0.000033 level, as losing this support might invalidate SHIB's bullish outlook.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu trades in a symmetrical triangle pattern on its four-hour chart. A sustained close above the $0.000038 resistance could trigger a 40% bullish breakout, pushing SHIB toward the $0.000052 level.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Robinhood
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

