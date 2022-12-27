Ripple v. SEC: Attorney Asks Court to Appear as Counsel for Paradigm

Lewis Rinaudo Cohen has asked the court to appear as counsel for Paradigm

Lewis Rinaudo Cohen has asked the court for an order for admission to appear as pro hac vice counsel for prominent cryptocurrency VC firm Paradigm in the Ripple v. SEC case.

This means that the attorney wants to be added to a case in a jurisdiction in which he is not licensed to practice.

Cohen has noted that there are no pending disciplinary proceedings against him in any state or federal court. Moreover, no discipline has previously been imposed on me in any jurisdiction. The lawyer has never been censured, suspended, or disbarred.

Last month, Paradigm filed an amicus brief in an attempt to bolster Ripple’s standing in its battle against the SEC.

The high-staked lawsuit has now stretched into its third year. It is expected to be resolved in 2023.