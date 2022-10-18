Ripple Welcomes New Wave of NFT Creators to Launch Projects on XRP Ledger

Tue, 10/18/2022 - 14:43
article image
Yuri Molchan
Another wave of music, gaming and sports creators is coming to launch their projects with help of Ripple's initiative for NFT creators
Ripple Welcomes New Wave of NFT Creators to Launch Projects on XRP Ledger
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As per a recent blog post published by Ripple, the second wave of creators has joined Ripple's $250 million fund for NFT creators. The fintech giant announced the first bunch of creators in the spring.

They are focusing on NFT projects related to entertainment, bringing new use cases for tokenizing things on XRPL.

These creators are making new practical use cases in the spheres of gaming, media, metaverse and music on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) – a streaming music show based in Japan, a marketplace to be used by sports clubs, crypto news podcasts coming out on a daily basis, etc. These projects also assume the creation of NFTs, as well as built-in royalties and co-ownership.

Ripple's Creator Fund is here to help

At the end of April, Ripple Labs spread the news about the first wave of creators to join its $250 million fund created to support innovation in the sphere of tokenization, and in particular the launch of NFTs on XRP Ledger in spheres like media, real estate, sports, music, carbon credits and many others.

The fund offers various kinds of support, mainly financial, as well as a technical basis for teams that are working on their NFTs. Ripple's goal here is to support and speed up the future of tokenization.

Related
Ripple: Next Two Weeks Crucial as XLS20 Amendment for Native NFT Support Opens for Voting

In the blog post, Ripple names particular projects that are part of a new wave of NFT creators to be sponsored by the San Francisco-based fintech giant, Ripple.

Up to now, over 5,000 applicants have applied to join the Creator Fund set up by Ripple.

#Ripple News #NFT News #XRPL
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image SHIB Price Analysis for October 18
10/18/2022 - 16:05
SHIB Price Analysis for October 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Top XRPL Project Makes Big Announcement Ahead of NFT Revolution
10/18/2022 - 15:58
Top XRPL Project Makes Big Announcement Ahead of NFT Revolution
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin Finally Decoupling from Stocks, But It's Bad News for Bulls
10/18/2022 - 15:39
Bitcoin Finally Decoupling from Stocks, But It's Bad News for Bulls
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya