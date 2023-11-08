Ripple Finally Getting Tailwinds, Vice President Believes

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple's vice president of corporate strategy and operations, Emy Yoshikawa, believes that the fintech giant may be finally getting some tailwinds.

Yoshikawa indicates her conviction in a tweet, remarking that in all of her years with Ripple, the company may be finally getting tailwinds in so many ways.

Rippleでかれこれ7年(！)も活動してきましたが、いろんな意味でようやく追い風が吹いてきているな、と感じています。 — Emi Yoshikawa (@emy_wng) November 8, 2023

As highlighted in a Ripple insights report, some announcements were made at Ripple's annual conference, Well, regarding expanding the use of Ripple payments across regions and currencies.

Advertisement

In a significant development, Ripple has secured money transmitter licenses across various U.S. jurisdictions as well as the Monetary Authority of Singapore, allowing Ripple Payments to offer its products and services within those jurisdictions.

Customers would also be able to access about 100% of global payout coverage to more than 70 payout markets via Ripple's international payments network with a single onboarding.

A new integration with the XRP Ledger's native decentralized exchange, which will expand Ripple users' global liquidity options, was additionally announced.

Meanwhile, Ripple is fine-tuning its payment technology in line with its vision to move value as seamlessly as information moves today.

In line with this, Ripple Payments, the next iteration of Ripple's payments product, has been announced, providing a licensed end-to-end solution for FIs and SMEs with over 70 payout markets, expanded crypto liquidity optionsq and integration with the XRP Ledger DEX.

Payments fintech firm Onafriq, formerly MFS Africa, will use Ripple Payments, Ripple's crypto-enabled payments platform, to build three new payment corridors between Africa and the rest of the globe.

Ripple has also scored some wins in the ongoing SEC lawsuit. The move by the SEC to appeal its groundbreaking loss against Ripple was denied, and the charges against Ripple executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen have been officially dismissed.