Ripple v. SEC: Judge Grants Motions to File Amici Briefs

Tue, 11/15/2022 - 07:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Both Ripple and SEC supporters have been allowed to file their amici briefs by the U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres
Ripple v. SEC: Judge Grants Motions to File Amici Briefs
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres has granted multiple motions to file amici briefs from supporters of both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, has already filed its formal brief in support of the defendants. 

In its brief, the exchange argues that the SEC has failed to provide adequate guidance for the cryptocurrency market. “Although Bitcoin was launched in 2009, it was not until eight years later in 2017 that the SEC first offered any indication of how it thought the securities laws might apply to crypto assets,” it says.  

In addition, Coinbase says that the enforcement action “surprised and harmed” crypto market participants, triggering a $15 billion decline in XRP’s market value. 

card

The exchange also argued that the fair notice defense is “critical” in the absence of cryptocurrency rulemaking. It hopes that the SEC will start engaging with public stakeholders to come up with “pragmatic” crypto regulation. 

Reaper Financial, Cryptillian, and Paradigm are among other Ripple supporters that have been allowed to file their amicus briefs. 

InvestReady (Accredify) and the New Sports Economy Institute (“NSEI”), who came out in support of the SEC, will also be able to formally file their briefs.

As reported by U.Today, InvestReady described Ripple’s arguments as a “house of cards,” adding that XRP is a security pushed by a centralized entity.   

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ancient Ethereum (ETH) Whale Address Activated After Seven Years
11/15/2022 - 06:00
Ancient Ethereum (ETH) Whale Address Activated After Seven Years
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP's "Diamond Resistance" Plays Out Again: Crypto Market Review, November 14
11/14/2022 - 23:50
XRP's "Diamond Resistance" Plays Out Again: Crypto Market Review, November 14
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB Price Analysis for November 14
11/14/2022 - 21:00
SHIB Price Analysis for November 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk