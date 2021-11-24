Ripple to Develop Cryptocurrency Strategy for Republic of Palau

Wed, 11/24/2021 - 08:16
Alex Dovbnya
After partnering with Bhutan's central bank in September, Ripple has also scored a deal with the Republic of Palau
San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain provider Ripple has announced a partnership with the Republic of Palau, a tropical country in the western Pacific region that consists of roughly 340 tightly clustered islands.

Initially, the company will work on developing cross-border payments in the nation. It is also on track to help Palau to launch the first state-backed stablecoin—backed by the U.S. dollar—that could act as the country's national currency, according to President Surangel Whipps, Jr.:

The first phase of the partnership will focus on a cross-border payments strategy and exploring options to create a national digital currency, providing the citizens of Palau with greater financial access.

Palau decided to partner with Ripple because of the speed and efficiency of XRP Ledger, as well as the company's extensive track record of developing blockchain-based solutions for payments. 

Mike Novogratz Claims Ripple's SEC Lawsuit Hasn't Affected XRP Price
 As reported by U.Today, Ripple also signed a deal with Bhutan's central bank in late September in order to help develop the country's central bank digital currency.

CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently revealed that the country had plans to hire 250 more employees globally.

Earlier this month, the company, which has been mired in a nasty legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, also introduced a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies that could be applied in the U.S.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

