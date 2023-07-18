Ripple Recognized as a Top Employer for Millennials by Fortune

San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has been recognized in Fortune's top 100 workplaces for millennials in 2023

This recognition from Fortune Magazine in collaboration with Great Place to Work—a global people analytics firm—serves to highlight Ripple's commitment to creating a rewarding and inclusive work environment for young professionals.

This annual list is the product of analyzing survey feedback from nearly half a million U.S. employees, with an emphasis on millennials' experience in the workplace. It scrutinizes a broad array of factors from career development opportunities to work-life balance and company culture.

The top 10 companies on the list span a variety of sectors, showcasing diverse industries' ability to cater to the millennial workforce. Tech giants like Cisco Systems and Nvidia top the list, followed by management consulting firm Slalom, hospitality behemoth Hilton, and defense technology company Modern Technology Solutions.

Cisco Systems has earned first place in the ranking due to its strong commitment to employee satisfaction and involvement. Employees at Cisco report feeling valued, heard, and involved in both team and company-wide decisions. The company's proactive stance on social issues, such as the economy and politics, also contributes to employees' perception that Cisco is on the "right side of history"

The list also includes financial services company American Express, cloud content management company Box, work management platform Asana, David Weekley Homes, and healthcare staffing company Aya Healthcare.

As reported by U.Today, the San Francisco-based fintech firm also secured the eighth spot in the "Great Place to Work" ranking for the best workplaces in the Bay Area in 2023, in the Small & Medium category, based on overwhelmingly positive employee feedback. With 95% of Ripple's employees considering it a great place to work, significantly higher than the 57% U.S. average.