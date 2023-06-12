Ripple Named Among Best Workplaces in Bay Area in 2023

Mon, 06/12/2023 - 19:39
Alex Dovbnya
The San Francisco-based fintech company Ripple has secured a coveted position in the "Great Place to Work" ranking
In the latest Great Place to Work ranking, San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has been named among the best workplaces in the Bay Area for 2023, securing the eighth spot in the Small & Medium category.

This recognition is based on employee feedback, reflecting the overwhelmingly positive experience of the staff at Ripple. A whopping 95% of employees at Ripple consider it a great workplace, as opposed to the 57% average for a typical U.S.-based company.

The Great Place To Work survey, which has been collecting data on employee experiences globally for three decades, uses its proprietary Trust Index to evaluate companies.

The Index measures key behaviors that foster trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company. It also predicts metrics related to retention, agility, and overall business success. Employee feedback is collected through confidential quantitative and qualitative responses to 60 statements and two open-ended questions.

Ripple’s inclusion in the top ten reaffirms its strong reputation in the industry, standing tall among other small and medium companies like WorkRamp, Cribl, and Mercury. Employees praised Ripple for its supportive and interesting work environment, suggesting that equity participation and proper training contribute to a feeling of deep investment in the company's future. 

Among large companies, the top spot went to Cisco, lauded for its commitment to employee well-being, environmental sustainability, and social justice. Nvidia and Atlassian, Inc. took second and third place, respectively, both hailed for their outstanding employee care and benefits.

