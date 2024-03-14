Advertisement
AD

Ripple Unveils Major Update for XRP Ledger's Decentralized ID Shift

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XLS-40 amendment would integrate native support for World Wide Web Consortium W3C Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) on XRP Ledger
Thu, 14/03/2024 - 12:40
Ripple Unveils Major Update for XRP Ledger's Decentralized ID Shift
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple Labs’ development arm, RippleX, has issued an important update on the proposed XLS-40 amendment, which would integrate native support for W3C Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) on the XRP Ledger.

Advertisement

Ripple stated in a recent tweet that a minor edge case has been discovered in the XLS-40 decentralized identity spec that may lead users to create empty DID objects. A fix to this issue has been proposed and is currently under review, which will be introduced as a new amendment.

The "AddthefixEmptyDID" amendment would fix an issue in which DIDs could become empty, which should not be possible because an empty DID object is equivalent to not having a DID object at all. This fix amendment is anticipated to be part of the next core XRPL software release, rippled version 2.2.0.

Related
RippleX Announces Recipients of $2.6 Million XRPL Grant: Details

Discussions over the XLS-40 feature began in March 2023, and by January 2024, the XLS-40 Decentralized Identity feature amendment had been introduced as part of the rippled 2.0 release.

According to Ripple X, Ripple's validator has yet to vote for DID and does not intend to do so until the fixed amendment is made available. The reason is that it believes it is best to have the fix out first, even if the bug appears minor.

Decentralized Identity (DID) is a technology that allows users to control their online identity in a self-sovereign way. The XLS-40 DID implementation will employ the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standard to provide a verifiable, self-sovereign digital identity that is compatible with any distributed ledger or network. This aims to provide a standardized and interoperable solution for digital identities on the XRP Ledger.

Despite the minor setback faced, the blockchain community is nonetheless enthused about the proposed XLS-40 feature, which could herald a new era of digital identity on XRP Ledger.

Expectations brewing for XRP Ledger AMM

In positive development news, the XRP Ledger AMM is anticipated to go live on March 22, having achieve a majority once again.

Related
RippleX Shares Impressive Update on XRP Ledger DeFi AMM

To add new features to the XRPL Mainnet, XLS specs that involve breaking changes to the core protocol must go through the amendment process, in which the validator community votes on the feature.

For an amendment to pass, at least 80% of validators must vote yes or accept, and this level must be maintained for at least two weeks.

#Ripple News #XRPL
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
2024/03/14 12:47
Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 3 Reasons Why XRP Might Reach $0.7 in March
2024/03/14 12:47
3 Reasons Why XRP Might Reach $0.7 in March
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Experiences Pre-Halving Supply Shock: Details
2024/03/14 12:47
Bitcoin (BTC) Experiences Pre-Halving Supply Shock: Details
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Exploring Web3 and Its Impact on Bets.io
ETHTaipei: Vitalik Buterin to Share Ethereum's Post-Dencun Upgrade Vision
Blockchain Expo North America 2024 Set to Showcase Latest Developments in Crypto Innovation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Ripple Unveils Major Update for XRP Ledger's Decentralized ID Shift
3 Reasons Why XRP Might Reach $0.7 in March
Show all