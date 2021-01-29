Ripple-Powered MoneyTap to Connect to 20 Banks

News
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 06:47
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple has become a shareholder in Japan’s SBI subsidiary MoneyTap
Ripple-Powered MoneyTap to Connect to 20 Banks
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has completed its investment into MoneyTap, a subsidiary of Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings.   

As reported by U.Today, the move was initially announced back in October to accelerate the development of the app’s new features and services.

Following the injection of new capital, two Ripple directors (Eric van Miltenburg and Emi Yoshikawa) will join MoneyTap. Apart from Ripple, the subsidiary has 38 other shareholders.  

20 banks by the end of 2021   

The MoneyTap app — which is powered by the RippleNet network — is expected to connect to 20 banking institutions by the end of 2021. Three more banks are expected to come onboard by the end of February.

In spring, the app will also introduce more stringent Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures with biorecognition-based digital identity.

MoneyTap was rolled out back in 2016 by SBI Ripple Asia, a joint venture of Ripple and SBI Holdings.    

Ultimately, MoneyTap is expected to sign up all the members of the Japan Bank Consortium.  

Related Ripple Hit with Yet Another Lawsuit Over Securities Law Violations
Related
Ripple Hit with Yet Another Lawsuit Over Securities Law Violations

Big in Japan  

Japan is one of the biggest markets for Ripple, which prompted the company to consider relocating its headquarters to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Part of the reason why Japan is loved by the XRP community so much is also regulatory clarity. Back in January, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) confirmed that the token wasn’t a security.

#Ripple News #Japan
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image The Bitcoin Ultimatum (BTCU) Team Has Appointed Eric Ma, A Prominent Blockchain Figure As CEO
News
01/23/2021 - 16:09

The Bitcoin Ultimatum (BTCU) Team Has Appointed Eric Ma, A Prominent Blockchain Figure As CEO
Heewon Jang
article image Grayscale to Match Any Donation in February to CoinCenter Non-Profit
News
01/25/2021 - 15:46

Grayscale to Match Any Donation in February to CoinCenter Non-Profit
Vladislav Sopov
article image John Bollinger Names "Most Interesting" Thing About Bitcoin at the Moment
News
01/26/2021 - 18:40

John Bollinger Names "Most Interesting" Thing About Bitcoin at the Moment
Alex Dovbnya