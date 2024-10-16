Ripple Pledges $1 Million to Help Top Humanitarian Organization

San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company Ripple has announced a partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a prominent humanitarian organization focused on helping people affected by various crises.

As part of its collaboration, Ripple has pledged $1 million in order to explore how its products, including its RUSD stablecoin, could be used to enhance fund transfers and cash relief.

Ripple's Eric van Miltenburg claims that the recent collaboration marks "an important milestone" for the company in question.

The IRC already expects a slew of cryptocurrencies, including such meme cryptocurrencies as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). On its website, it states that crypto contributions are an "increasingly common" way to donate.

The humanitarian organization, which was founded all the way back in 1933, is operating in roughly 40 countries all over the globe. It consists of relief workers, healthcare providers, educators, and other groups of employees who help to respond to the most severe humanitarian crises.

Ripple is known for its charitable efforts that are meant to boost its profile. The company has already donated $170 million since 2018. Its NGO partners currently operate in more than 80 countries.

Back in 2018, the company famously teamed up with pop megastar Madonna to support orphans from Malawi.

Recently, the company also made a $250,000 contribution to help recovery efforts from Hurricanes Milton and Helene. The combined losses caused by these devastating hurricanes could be more than $50 billion, according to some estimates.