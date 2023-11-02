Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Ripple Partners with National Bank of Georgia for Digital Lari Pilot

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple strengthens its global foothold as the National Bank of Georgia endorses its technology for the country's Digital Lari pilot
Thu, 11/02/2023 - 18:29
Ripple Partners with National Bank of Georgia for Digital Lari Pilot
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has been selected by the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) as its key collaborator for the Digital Lari (GEL) pilot project. 

This tie-up is set to shape the next phase of digital currency development in Georgia.

Focusing on utility 

The collaboration between Ripple and NBG seeks to assess the former's CBDC technology for potential application within the Georgian economy. 

This pilot will scrutinize its utility in serving diverse sectors, including the public sector, businesses, and individual consumers. Ripple's selection by the NBG was the outcome of a rigorous evaluation process. 

Advertisement

The bank emphasized Ripple's comprehensive understanding of the project and its history of managing similar endeavors. 

Ripple's James Wallis has recognized the proactive stance of NGB toward blockchain innovations in his statement. 

Related
Is XRP Becoming World's Leading Platform for CBDCs?

Ripple's global CBDC endeavors 

Ripple's CBDC platform has been designed to offer a cohesive solution for central banks and governments to navigate the intricacies of digital currency management.

This platform, which is underpinned by the XRP Ledger (XRPL), aims to simplify the creation, transaction, and governance of CBDCs

Apart from the recent Georgia commitment, Ripple has been involved in pilot ventures in nations including Bhutan, Palau, Montenegro, Colombia, and Hong Kong.

#Ripple News #CBDC
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 2
2023/11/02 19:23
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Crypto AI Token Render (RNDR) Migrates to Solana Blockchain
2023/11/02 19:23
Crypto AI Token Render (RNDR) Migrates to Solana Blockchain
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 2
2023/11/02 19:23
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD