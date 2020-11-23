Back

Ripple Partner TransferGo Rakes in 5 Million EUR from Silicon Valley Bank

News
Mon, 11/23/2020 - 13:30
article image
Yuri Molchan
One of the global leaders in digital payments, TransferGo, has received 5 million EUR support from Silicon Valley Bank to expand its real-time payments service
Ripple Partner TransferGo Rakes in 5 Million EUR from Silicon Valley Bank
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

London-based TransferGo money wiring company, which has been a Ripple partner since 2018, has spread the word about getting 5 million euros from SVBthe U.K. branch of Silicon Valley Bankto develop a real-time payments platform.

TransferGo rakes in 5 million euros

SVB is the bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group. It is among the largest U.S. banks and helps fund startupsover 30,000 by now.

Now it has provided TransferGo with five million euros to develop and expand its own platform for real-time payments that will be used by SMEs, corporate customers and retail clients.

The target group of customers in particular for TransferGo is migrants who need a remittance system to wire funds home from the U.K. in a quick and secure manner and at a low price.

The global pandemic has proven to be a driver for further development of digital payments and the digital economy overall.

Partnership between TransferGo and Ripple

The two companies began their collaboration back in 2018 to enable Indian migrants to the U.K. to conduct remittances back home faster than before.

These days, using Ripple's technology, TransferGo can send funds from the U.K. to India cheaply and in only a matter of minutes.

The CEO of TransferGo, Daumantas Dvilinskas, admits that Ripple has given the company a competitive advantage in India among other remittance platforms.

Related Ripple Officially Adds Bank of America as Top RippleNet Member on Website
Related
Ripple Officially Adds Bank of America as Top RippleNet Member on Website

Ripple focuses on XRPL-based CBDCs

Ripple seeks to fill a vacancy related to central bank digital currencies based on XRP Ledger.

The senior director of central bank engagement at Ripple is expected to do project work with central banks that are considering issuing their CBDC on XRP Ledger, build relationships with them and provide the necessary data to banks regarding XRPL in the context of a CBDC launch.

The successful candidate will also secure partnerships with banks and manage them to help them develop their projects. In addition, the candidate will cooperate with other departments and teams at Ripple for the same purpose.

#Ripple News#CBDC
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Game Of Thrones Star Maisie Williams Grabs Bitcoin After Heated Twitter Discussion Unlike J.K. Rowling
News
5 days ago

Game Of Thrones Star Maisie Williams Grabs Bitcoin After Heated Twitter Discussion Unlike J.K. Rowling

Yuri Molchan
article image Elastos Blockchain Project Joins WEF Innovations Community: Details
News
4 days ago

Elastos Blockchain Project Joins WEF Innovations Community: Details

Vladislav Sopov
article image XRP Rockets to $0.50 as Trading Volume Reaches New All-Time High
News
1 day ago

XRP Rockets to $0.50 as Trading Volume Reaches New All-Time High

Alex Dovbnya