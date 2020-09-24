Ripple Partner FIS Teams Up with The Clearing House to Set Up Quick Payments for US Banks

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 09:20
Yuri Molchan
Ripple partner FIS teams up with The Clearing House to integrate a new real-time payments service for small and mid-sized US banks with two major ones beginning trials
Ripple Partner FIS Teams Up with The Clearing House to Set Up Quick Payments for US Banks
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Business Wire has reported that Ripple partner FIS has inked a deal with The Clearing House to bring a system of real-time payments to small and medium-sized U.S. banks and financial institutions.

Small and mid-sized U.S. banks to implement real-time payments

Banks and their clients constantly ask for payment solutions that are faster and more convenient than the ones available at the moment, so FIS and The Clearing House have joined forces to give them what they have been asking for.

The real-time payments service managed by FIS is now combined with the payment system run by The Clearing House in the U.S. (the RTP network) and offers a seamless connection for financial institutions.

The RTP network ensures fast payments for U.S. banks and their clients, and now small and medium-sized banks can join them and make real-time payment transfers via The Clearing House's network.

That will prevent these institutions from having to hire extra staff or make large investments in equipment or infrastructure.

Related Billionaire Tim Draper on XRP: “It’s Happening, It’s Coming”
Related
Billionaire Tim Draper on XRP: “It’s Happening, It’s Coming”

First customers of the new joint payments network

Two banksFirst Bank and Nano Banchave already joined the first line of customers and have already been able to connect to the RTP network. First Bank is among the largest private banks in the U.S.

The bank's Assistant Vice President, Ajay Kothuri, stated that connecting to the RTP network via FIS will make things payments less complex and cheaper. Besides, he mentioned that the volume of real-time payments has been growing recently.

A large number of new clients are expected to come from the FIS user base.

#Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Payments
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Winklevoss-Featuring "The Accidental Billionaires" Hits Number 5 on Guardian's Top 10 List of Books About Social Media Winklevoss-Featuring "The Accidental Billionaires" Hits Number 5 on Guardian's Top 10 List of Books About Social Media
Latest Cryptocurrency News
20 hours ago

Winklevoss-Featuring "The Accidental Billionaires" Hits Number 5 on Guardian's Top 10 List of Books About Social Media
Yuri Molchan
$123 Mln Fraud Scheme Against Investors Gets Cyber Anti-Fraud Firm CEO Arrested $123 Mln Fraud Scheme Against Investors Gets Cyber Anti-Fraud Firm CEO Arrested
Latest Cryptocurrency News
5 days ago

$123 Mln Fraud Scheme Against Investors Gets Cyber Anti-Fraud Firm CEO Arrested
Yuri Molchan
IOTA's Holger Köther Explains How Blockchain Can Help Car Makers Survive and Beat Rivals IOTA's Holger Köther Explains How Blockchain Can Help Car Makers Survive and Beat Rivals
Latest Cryptocurrency News
21 hours ago

IOTA's Holger Köther Explains How Blockchain Can Help Car Makers Survive and Beat Rivals
Yuri Molchan