Ripple-owned Metaco Earns Award as Best Crypto Tech Provider

In a groundbreaking achievement, Metaco, a subsidiary of American blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc, has been honored with the prestigious "Best Technology Solution Provider for Digital Assets Award" at the Digital Assets Awards 2023 ceremony sponsored by The Digital Banker.

📢 Just in: Metaco has won the 🏆 Best Technology Solution Provider for Digital Assets Award 🏆 at today's Digital Assets Awards 2023 ceremony by @banker_digital #DAA23. 🎉 🥇 pic.twitter.com/KkkzhFpF57 — Metaco (@metaco_sa) October 5, 2023

The announcement was made in a congratulatory post on the X platform, in which Metaco expressed gratitude to its clients and partners, acknowledging that the win is a testament to its unwavering dedication to developing institutional digital asset technology.

The significance of this award extends beyond just a trophy on the shelf. This recognition showcases Metaco's unwavering commitment to developing cutting-edge institutional digital asset technology.

The accolade marks a significant milestone for Metaco and underscores the company's pivotal role in shaping the future of digital asset management. With the rise of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, institutional-grade solutions are increasingly in demand. Metaco has proven itself as a trailblazer in this space with its innovative platform, Metaco Harmonize.

Metaco's journey to excellence

Metaco has been a leading player in the digital asset industry for years, consistently delivering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of institutional clients.

As a subsidiary of Ripple, one of the most influential companies in the blockchain and crypto space, Metaco has access to cutting-edge technology and resources that have enabled it to excel in its field.

Metaco's expertise in institutional asset custody and trading complements Ripple's vision of providing comprehensive solutions for the digital financial ecosystem. This synergy has led to the development of even more advanced and secure solutions for the industry.

While Metaco excels in the realm of institutional asset custody and trading, Ripple Labs' RippleNet platform and On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service have also made significant strides in revolutionizing international payments and financial services. Just like Metaco, Ripple has also been duly recognized in the past week, underscoring how its acquisition of the Swiss start-up proved to be very strategic.