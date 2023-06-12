Ripple CTO Wants Community Input on His 'Funny' Address to Metaco Staffers

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ripple Labs Inc's Chief Technical Officer David Schwartz started his week with a tweet that showed his prepared speech for Metaco employees. Schwartz wants the community to share its suggestions for the speech, even though he said he thinks he got it perfect.

The content of the speech was both inspirational and "funny," as David put it, as it seeks to prepare the hearts of the Metaco staffers joining the bigger Ripple family. In the speech, he talked about the ongoing fight against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by Ripple and the broader crypto ecosystem.

I'm privileged to give a motivational talk to all the new Ripple employees joining us from Metaco. I think I've got it perfect, but if anyone has any suggestions for last minute edits, I'd love to hear them. pic.twitter.com/zNG7GlzPz5 — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) June 12, 2023

He specifically mentioned what he tagged as a "tyrannical regulator" that has continued to work against the populace through enforcement actions. The speech, which sounded like a call to action for union activists, has generated a lot of comments that have pushed the veteran tech guru to come with additional clarification in a follow-up tweet.

He wrote, "Just in case it's not clear, this is meant to be funny, not factual. In many cases, I took the funnier route over the more accurate one. Please just find this funny (or not funny if you have no sense of humor and are a thumbsucking mopehead) and don't analyze it for accuracy."

Funny but truthful

Indeed, the content of the planned speech may be too assertive for a corporate environment; it does not water down the truth about the current regulatory state the industry has been plunged into under the Gary Gensler-led SEC.

Ripple itself is in an unresolved legal battle with the regulator, and just last week, Binance and Coinbase exchange came under the market regulator's scrutiny for supporting the trading of unregistered crypto securities, among other charges. Whether or not the speech was patterned in the way Schwartz shared on Twitter, one thing is clear: there must be unity to fight the SEC and garner some possible wins.