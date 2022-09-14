Ripple Lawsuit: Two Things That May Impact Crypto Space in Near Future per Jeremy Hogan

Wed, 09/14/2022 - 16:45
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Two events to impact crypto space as Jeremy Hogan predicts key times ahead
Ripple Lawsuit: Two Things That May Impact Crypto Space in Near Future per Jeremy Hogan
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to Attorney Jeremy Hogan, the filing of opening motions in the Ripple Summary Judgement and the upcoming decision in the LBRY case are two events that might continue to impact the crypto space for years to come. The opening motions for summary judgment have now been filed as indicated by defense lawyer James K. Filan.

As reported by U.Today, Hogan took to Twitter earlier to highlight one key thing he hopes to see in the summary judgment briefings — "the extent Ripple makes the comparison between XRP and ETH." CryptoLaw founder John Deaton also indicated that an unfavorable ruling for the SEC in the LBRY case could facilitate a settlement in the Ripple case.

What public will see on September 19

Jeremy Hogan is also enthusiastic about the Sept. 19 date, as indicated in the parties' joint scheduling proposal on sealing issues relating to the upcoming summary judgment motions approved by District Judge Torres.

Hogan believes this would be the "end game," where the public will get to see (most of) the cards the parties are holding.

As expectations ramp up ahead of this date, James K. Filan has shared what the public might see on Monday, Sept. 19.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: Lawsuit Enters New Phase of Proceedings as Court Approves Scheduling Proposal

He stated in a thread of tweets that only the redacted versions of the briefs would be seen on Sept. 19. The actual declarations, exhibits and Rule 56.1 statements will be kept private and will only be released after a decision at the Omnibus Briefing regarding sealing.

The actual documents will not yet be made public, as the briefs will be long. However, references and citations to the declarations, exhibits and Rule 56.1 statements in the briefs will be made available.

Related
Ripple Lawsuit Gets Backing From Chamber Involved in Telegram Case, Jeremy Hogan Says What To Watch

In another update to the lawsuit, the Chamber of Digital Commerce has filed a Motion for Leave to File an Amicus Brief. As reported by U.Today, the world's leading blockchain trade association, the Chamber of Digital Commerce, is now wading into the Ripple lawsuit.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image SHIB Lead Dev Explains How Entire SHIB Supply Can Be Burned
09/14/2022 - 17:00
SHIB Lead Dev Explains How Entire SHIB Supply Can Be Burned
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here’s When XRP Will Take Off, BTC Plunges 5% in Minutes, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Urges Getting into Crypto Before Market Crash: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/14/2022 - 16:06
Here’s When XRP Will Take Off, BTC Plunges 5% in Minutes, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Urges Getting into Crypto Before Market Crash: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 14
09/14/2022 - 16:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk