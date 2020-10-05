Original article based on tweet

Ripple-Friendly ACI Partners with GOLDPoint Systems to Provide Loan Payment Solution for Lenders

ACI Worldwide has announced a strategic partnership with GOLDPoint Systems to provide a solution to lenders for managing loan payments via debit cards
Ripple-Friendly ACI Partners with GOLDPoint Systems to Provide Loan Payment Solution for Lenders
According to an article published by ACI Worldwide, it has forged a partnership deal with GOLDPoint Systems.

ACI will provide its new partner with ACI Speedpay software solution for conducting debit card loan payments.

Rising demand from consumer lenders

GOLDPoint Systems is a loan management software firm that offers a wide range of tools to companies providing installment and specialty loans. By integrating ACI Speedway into its platform, GOLDPoint Systems will offer its customers more services and opportunities.

Software produced by GOLDPoint enables companies to perform loan servicing, calculations, payments, loan origination, accounting, etc. Its customers work in both direct and indirect lending markets.

Right now, the article says, there is a sharp increase for processing real-time payments via bank cards among GOLDPoint’s customers and the company needed a reliable partner.

Improving all the payment channels

With the integration of ACI Speedpay into GOLDPoint’s platform, the lenders will be able to get seamless access to fast settlements via debit cards and real-time posting.

GOLDPoint expects the new software solution to offer substantial cost savings for lenders and to make the lending process convenient for their clients, according to the company CEO Jeff Collinsworth.

He also stated that after their partnership with ACI began, they were able to upgrade all payment channels, including receiving bills and payment conducting, thus making an unmatched offer to their customers.

Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president at ACI Worldwide stated:

“With ACI Speedpay, GOLDPoint Systems is offering customers digital engagement and the greatest flexibility possible for receiving bills and making payments.”

Among GOLDPoint’s customers are representatives of various spheres: government, insurance, higher education, utilities, consumer finance, etc.

