Advertisement
AD

Ripple Faces New SEC Deadline Extension Request

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sought a deadline extension for remedies briefing in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs
  • Wed, 28/02/2024 - 5:10
    Ripple Faces New SEC Deadline Extension Request
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    In the latest twist of the SEC vs. Ripple Labs legal showdown, the SEC has put forth a proposal to extend the timeline for submitting briefs related to remedies in the ongoing lawsuit. 

    The formal request has been placed before Judge Analisa Torres in the Southern District of New York, aiming to reschedule the SEC's opening brief to March 22. 

    Legal maneuverings 

    This move marks the first time either party has sought an extension in the remedies-related briefing schedule, with Ripple expressing its consent to the proposed timeline adjustments.

    The SEC's request for a deadline extension is attributed to a need for additional time to review recently produced documents and finalize remedies-related briefing. 

    This comes after a dispute between Ripple and the SEC regarding the scope of discovery was resolved on Feb. 5, leading to a one-week extension of the initial discovery deadline by Magistrate Judge Netburn. 

    Related
    Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin: "Elevator Up, Then a Jump!"

    The SEC asserts that "good cause" exists for this brief extension under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 16(b)(4), citing diligent efforts in completing remedies-related discovery and briefing. 

    The absence of an imminent trial in the case further supports the SEC's position for a deadline extension, aiming to ensure thorough preparation and review before submitting their opening brief.

    The SEC's recent win 

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC's litigation against Ripple recently took a favorable turn, with the court mandating Ripple to disclose specific financial records and contract details.

    Despite Ripple's objections, the court found the requested documents essential for determining an appropriate remedy and assessing the necessity of an injunction. 

    #Ripple News
    • About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Should We Wait for Bitcoin (BTC) at $60,000, Ethereum (ETH) Secures Way to $3,500, Dogecoin (DOGE) at Pivotal Level
    2024/02/28 05:29
    Should We Wait for Bitcoin (BTC) at $60,000, Ethereum (ETH) Secures Way to $3,500, Dogecoin (DOGE) at Pivotal Level
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe Suddenly Soar, Outperforming Other Top Coins
    2024/02/28 05:29
    XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe Suddenly Soar, Outperforming Other Top Coins
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin: "Elevator Up, Then a Jump!"
    2024/02/28 05:29
    Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin: "Elevator Up, Then a Jump!"
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
    India Cyber Revolution Summit 2024 – Cybersecurity Innovations: Leading the Future of Protection
    Angola Cyber Revolution Summit 2024 – Cybersecurity Innovations: Leading the Future of Protection
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Faces New SEC Deadline Extension Request
    Should We Wait for Bitcoin (BTC) at $60,000, Ethereum (ETH) Secures Way to $3,500, Dogecoin (DOGE) at Pivotal Level
    XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe Suddenly Soar, Outperforming Other Top Coins
    Show all