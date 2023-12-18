Advertisement
AD

Ripple Executive Predicts Surge in Institutional Adoption

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Fiona Murray predicts a substantial increase in institutional cryptocurrency adoption in 2024
Mon, 12/18/2023 - 19:53
Ripple Executive Predicts Surge in Institutional Adoption
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Fiona Murray, Vice President and Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) at Ripple, forecasts a significant increase in the institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies in 2024. 

Advertisement

The prediction comes at a time when the digital currency market is witnessing growing interest from traditional financial institutions, especially in the APAC region.

Murray believes that the coming year will see an unprecedented surge in cryptocurrency adoption among financial institutions. 

Growing institutional interest 

This trend is particularly notable in the APAC region, where companies are increasingly utilizing cross-border payment solutions powered by blockchain technology. 

Advertisement

The shift marks a significant departure from traditional payment methods, indicating a growing confidence in the security and efficiency of digital currencies. 

Related
Ripple CTO Weighs in on Puzzling Correlation Between XRP and XLM

Ripple's VP has also stressed the increasing investments by established Web2 companies and legacy payment institutions in integrating blockchain utility into their offerings. 

Citing a survey, Murray notes that nearly half of the finance leaders in the APAC region expect blockchain to significantly impact their businesses within the next three years. 

This optimistic outlook is buoyed by the recent proactive steps taken by countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, which have positioned themselves as global leaders in cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption.

A key region for Ripple 

The APAC region holds particular strategic importance for Ripple and its expansion plans. The region is known for its rapid technological advancement and openness to innovation. 

Countries in the APAC region, such as Singapore and Hong Kong, have established themselves as frontrunners in the global cryptocurrency market, creating favorable regulatory environments that encourage blockchain innovation. 

These factors make the region a vital player in Ripple's global strategy.

#Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Justin Sun Withdraws Half a Trillion SHIB from Binance
2023/12/18 20:16
Justin Sun Withdraws Half a Trillion SHIB from Binance
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 18
2023/12/18 20:16
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Ripple Shares Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit, Arthur Hayes Sets BTC's Next Target at $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/18 20:16
Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Ripple Shares Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit, Arthur Hayes Sets BTC's Next Target at $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Ripple Executive Predicts Surge in Institutional Adoption
Ripple Executive Predicts Surge in Institutional Adoption
Justin Sun Withdraws Half a Trillion SHIB from Binance
Justin Sun Withdraws Half a Trillion SHIB from Binance
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 18
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 18
Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Ripple Shares Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit, Arthur Hayes Sets BTC's Next Target at $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Ripple Shares Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit, Arthur Hayes Sets BTC's Next Target at $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ripple CTO Weighs in on Puzzling Correlation Between XRP and XLM
Ripple CTO Weighs in on Puzzling Correlation Between XRP and XLM
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 18
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 18
XRPL Xumm Wallet Completes Major Upgrade, Rebrands to Xaman
XRPL Xumm Wallet Completes Major Upgrade, Rebrands to Xaman
'I Shorted ETH on Friday,' Seasoned Trader Peter Brandt Admits, Expecting $650 per ETH Soon
'I Shorted ETH on Friday,' Seasoned Trader Peter Brandt Admits, Expecting $650 per ETH Soon
Bitcoin 'Mortal Combat' Bullish Message Issued by Michael Saylor, BTC Community Excited
Bitcoin 'Mortal Combat' Bullish Message Issued by Michael Saylor, BTC Community Excited
Next XRP Support Level Might Launch New Growth Wave
Next XRP Support Level Might Launch New Growth Wave
Show all
Advertisement
AD