Ripple Executive Highlights Crucial Crypto Hearing

Thu, 06/01/2023 - 19:41
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple exec Susan Friedman has underlined the hearing's importance
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
An upcoming Congressional hearing, scheduled for June 6, is creating a buzz in the cryptocurrency industry. Susan Friedman, a notable executive at Ripple, highlighted the significance of the hearing organized by the House Committee on Agriculture.

The hearing, entitled "The Future of Digital Assets: Providing Clarity for Digital Asset Spot Markets," aims to delve into the intricacies of the cryptocurrency market and bring some much-needed clarity. Friedman emphasized the role of Congressman Glenn Thompson (R-Penn.) as a steady advocate for clarity in the digital asset space.

The upcoming hearing comes on the heels of a joint session held on May 10 between the House Financial Services Committee and the House Agriculture Committee. The previous meeting was convened to decipher the best legislative strategy for digital assets amid ongoing market turbulence and a perceived lack of government oversight.

A key point of contention was the necessity of new laws specifically for digital assets, a concern raised by Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.), who argued such legislation could encourage other sectors to delve into the digital assets space.

This series of Congressional hearings indicates the growing acknowledgment of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in the mainstream financial and regulatory spheres. There is a significant divergence of opinions, as demonstrated in the May 10 meeting, on whether existing laws can adequately regulate the emergent digital asset class or if the industry requires specific legislation. 

As the June 6 hearing approaches, all eyes will be on the proceedings, awaiting potential hints of changes to crypto regulations. 

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

