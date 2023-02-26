Ripple Executive Claims Europe's Regulatory Framework is Leaving America Behind

Susan Friedman, an international policy counsel at the blockchain firm, claims that the US regulatory landscape is fragmented

The world of cryptocurrency regulation continues to evolve, with different regions taking different approaches. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently expressed optimism regarding regulatory clarity on cryptocurrency in the US, citing bills such as the Securities Clarity Act and the Cryptocurrency Facilitation for Investors and Digital Assets Act.

However, according to Susan Friedman, an international policy counsel at the controversial blockchain currency firm, the current regulatory landscape in the U.S. is fragmented, with state-level guidelines and federal financial protections geared towards traditional finance.

Friedman has noted that Europe is creating complete and all-encompassing rules and regulations for the cryptocurrency sector, and she believes that it will become an obvious destination for responsible participants.

The Ripple executive argues that Europe's regulatory advantage in the crypto industry is likely to make the region a magnet for responsible crypto participants.

While the US grapples with a haphazard regulatory landscape and legal challenges, Europe is crafting a comprehensive regulatory framework that could make it a hub for digital asset firms.

The Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation is one such framework, laying down strict rules for stablecoins, creating investor safeguards, capital requirements, and corporate governance rules for the broader crypto market.

Officials in the EU are promoting the region as a welcoming place for crypto companies despite concerns that new regulations may be inadequate. However, there are disagreements between the European Commission, Council, and Parliament, that are leading some officials to call for additional safeguards.

The global regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies is complex and evolving, with some regions working towards comprehensive regulatory frameworks and others still facing a fragmented and uncertain landscape. Garlinghouse recently praised countries, such as the U.K., Singapore, and Japan, that have already come up with comprehensive crypto rules.