Elon Musk Reveals Crypto Hater Charlie Munger's Big Mistake

Sun, 02/26/2023 - 12:23
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Crypto hater and Warren Buffett's right-hand man, Charles Munger, missed massive Tesla chance, Elon Musk explains how
Elon Musk Reveals Crypto Hater Charlie Munger's Big Mistake
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tesla founder and current Twitter owner, Elon Musk, revealed that Charles Munger, an economist and investor, may have invested in the electric car company in 2008, when it was still valued at $200 million. By comparison, Tesla's current capitalization is about 3,000 times larger at around $615 billion. At its peak in November 2021, the company was valued at $1.23 trillion.

Related
Elon Musk Makes New Move on Twitter, Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Fails to Catch Up

Musk's followers were not slow to sarcastically assess the expertise of Munger, described by the media as Warren Buffett's right-hand man, in technology investing, recalling in particular his harsh rhetoric on Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies. Analyst and former head of crypto at ARK Invest, Chris Burniske, said that Munger knows exactly how to miss out on a chance of thousands of percent returns.

Boomer's signal

Earlier, 99-year-old Munger published an article stating that crypto assets are nothing more than contracts for gambling, calling them "rat poison." He also called on the U.S. authorities to follow in the footsteps of China and ban cryptocurrencies.

Related
Warren Buffett’s Right-Hand Man Says Crypto Is “Massively Stupid”

Interestingly, the regulatory nightmare over cryptocurrencies in February began immediately after repeated calls for a ban from Munger in the first half of the month. This is funny because the drawdown in the crypto market in December 2021 began just after another round of criticism from the investor. Since then, his speeches on cryptocurrencies have come to be seen as a kind of signal from boomers, expressing public outrage.

#Elon Musk #Tesla News #Cryptocurrency ban
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Pro-Ripple Lawyer Faults Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Maxi Stance, Here's Why
02/27/2023 - 12:14
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Faults Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Maxi Stance, Here's Why
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Mysterious Untouched ETH Wallet Sees Staggering Growth, Holding Since Ethereum ICO
02/27/2023 - 11:57
Mysterious Untouched ETH Wallet Sees Staggering Growth, Holding Since Ethereum ICO
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Stacks (STX) up 20% Following Bitcoin NFT Hype, Here's Main Reason Why
02/27/2023 - 11:14
Stacks (STX) up 20% Following Bitcoin NFT Hype, Here's Main Reason Why
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev